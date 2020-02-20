David Hill is a passionate Chiefs man and past player, but not many get to coach directly alongside the man who once coached them at the peak of their playing career.

That's the scenario Hill, now aged 41, finds himself in as the new assistant coach of the Chiefs. It's the latest coaching gig for Hill who brings an impressive CV with him.

Prior to signing on as Chiefs assistant, Hill's hands-on coaching experience has included the New Zealand U-20 side, assistant at the Blues in Super Rugby, Bay of Plenty in Mitre 10 Cup, and most recently, Hill came onboard with the All Blacks as kicking specialist prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

That's just some of the coaching experience Hill has had, but his current role with the Chiefs specialises in working with the attacking backs, particular the kickers and halves as the strategy for in game kicking to evolve.

"It's awesome because this is a team I am passionate about, like a number of people here. I want to do whatever I can to help them succeed and it's the first time I've been fully involved as a fulltime coach so it's quite fresh," Hill said.

With all those opportunities so young in his new career as player-turned coach, Hill says his biggest challenge has been processing information, picking the brains of other coaches and turning the role with the Chiefs into his own.

What's more, Hill knows this region and played the majority of his rugby in the Waikato and has over 50 caps worth of experience as a Chiefs player.

Another silver lining for the Chiefs in 2020 is the bond between Hill and head coach Warren Gatland, with Hill having Gatland as coach in 2006 with Waikato's NPC side, the same side that won the title that year.

"It's unique because I played under Gatty and he hasn't changed too much. He knows what he wants but he's open to new ideas. Ultimately it's his ship but he's been brilliant at giving us hands-on coaching time which is really good for us younger coaches."

The Chiefs will take on the Brumbies this weekend in their last match before the bye week.

It could be the time for Hill to shine, as coach that is, because the Brumbies play a very much forward-orientated game, something that could come in handy for the Chiefs backline as they look to roll out some new set moves and strategies not seen before in 2020.