All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara and wife Greer are expecting their first child.

The rugby star shared the news on Instagram.

"Our little whānau is expanding...," he posted. "We are so happy to announce our pēpi will be arriving Aug 2020."

In August last year they took the brave move to share the news that the couple had miscarried.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Greer revealed the couple were ecstatic to find out she was pregnant and expecting their first child. But just three weeks later they were hit with the devastating news, while TJ was on All Blacks duty.

However, despite wrestling with the decision of whether to go public about the miscarriage, the couple decided to announce the news, saying they felt obliged as other parents go through similar experiences.

"I've been having an internal battle with whether I should share what I'm about to share, it's very personal. I sat with it for a while & after a conversation with TJ, knew I had to.

"I had to because it's what I needed to hear while lying in bed sobbing uncontrollably. So here it is... TRIGGER WARNING: Miscarriage. We are all on our own path. We all have dreams, goals and experiences but more often than not, we DO share some of those with other people, whether we know it or not.

"In times when we feel alone, we can easily forget that there are others out there that are going through what we are going through. That can be a really dark, isolating time for some.

"A few weeks ago, TJ and I found out we were pregnant. We had been trying to start a family, so we were ecstatic after three positive pregnancy tests and confirmation through blood tests. Sadly, at our scan last week we found out that we had miscarried. We were absolutely gutted.

"All the typical questions arose "Why us?" "Did we do something wrong?" I know this topic is confronting and perhaps some won't agree with me sharing it, but I'm sharing it because it's important to know that we should not be ashamed. We should not hold the hurt alone."