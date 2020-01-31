The Brumbies have struggled to a 27-24 victory over the Reds in their Super Rugby opener.

Down 17-7 at halftime against the recent Australian strugglers, the Brumbies managed to emulate the Chiefs' efforts against the Blues, and turn the match around.

20 unanswered points gave the hosts some breathing room, and a late Reds try through Harry Wilson offered only a consolation bonus point for the Reds, who nonetheless showed some promising signs to start the season.

To see how the match unfolded, read the live coverage below.

