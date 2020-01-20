Welsh rugby officials are investigating a sickening all-in brawl during a derby match that saw four players red-carded and has set social media alight.

Footage surfaced over the weekend of the fight between players from Cambrian Welfare RFC and Treorchy at Cambrian.

Both clubs are based in the south Wales area of Rhondda Valley, and were playing in the Division One East Central.

In the clip of more than 45 seconds, at least a dozen players can be seen throwing punches and aiming kicks at each other with the referee and his assistants helpless and spectators left stunned.

Treorchy chairman Andrew Jones told WalesOnline despite the ugly scenes, the match was played "in a good spirit".

"We're aware of the video footage flying around and it really wasn't that sort of game. It was a one-off flare-up and there were no cards issued by the referee up to that point.

"The four red cards came from that one incident. It was a tough game and that flare-up near the end wasn't a reflection of what went on beforehand," Jones told WalesOnline.

"It was played in a good spirit and that's what made it all the more disappointing. I don't want our club to get themselves involved in anything like that. We certainly don't condone that."

Williams confirmed that the club would be considering next steps once Welsh Rugby Union officials had studied referee's report.

Treorchy won the game 16-10 and top the league table.