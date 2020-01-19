The 2020 All Blacks are set to go where no All Blacks team has gone before - Mbombela.

The All Blacks are reportedly set to face South Africa in Mbombela later this year, 110km west of the Mozambique border.

According to South Africa media, former Springboks coach and now SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has recommended the venue for the highly anticipated Rugby Championship clash.

Mbombela, previously Nelspruit, has hosted just three rugby tests since the stadium was built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled for September 26. It will be the first match-up on South African soil between the two rivals since the Springboks were crowned world champions for a third time.

The All Blacks have won four straight in South Africa.

Rapport newspaper reports that Erasmus has also suggested the Springboks host Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The New Zealand home fixture against the Springboks will be played at Eden Park, South Africa's first test at the ground since 2013. They haven't won at Eden Park since 1937.

Mbombela Stadium is known to New Zealand sporting fans as the venue of the All Whites' remarkable 1-1 draw with then reigning champions Italy at the 2010 World Cup. The ground hosted four games at the 2010 tournament.

It's the home of Currie Cup side the Pumas and the Springboks last played a test at the venue in 2016 against Argentina.