The Hurricanes Super Rugby team have sent a heartfelt message of support to their seriously injured former teammate Michael Fatialofa.

Fatialofa is still in intensive care in a London hospital, recovering from neck surgery, after a freak incident playing in Worcester's 62-5 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Saracens on the 5th of January.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off the pitch in a neck brace and underwent surgery a day later to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling.

The Hurricanes, a team Fatialofa helped claim its maiden title in 2016, posted a video message on their Twitter account on Saturday along with the words "Backing you Fats, endless support from your Hurricanes brothers."

The video shows what appears to be the full Hurricanes training squad assembled while midfielder Vince Aso delivers a sincere speech.

"Just on behalf of the Hurricanes and the boys, just like to send our love and our thoughts with Michael Fats and Tatiana (his wife), we know you're going through a tough gig but... I know you'll get through it."

Aso's words are echoed by hooker Ricky Riccitelli who adds "you're a big part of this world, you mean the most to this region... we're all behind you bro, all the best for your recovery and there's many prayers in this group for you."

Fatialofa's wife, Tatiana, posted on Facebook on Thursday saying his injury's recovery time could be a matter of years.

"When the lights go out and this all fades for everyone else, our world will still be standing still & twisted upside down. That's why we ask for prayers now, knowing they will be what sustains us in the days, weeks, months + years to come when the real work begins," her post read.

Former Hurricane Michael Fatialofa (R) celebrates winning the Super Rugby final with teammate Loni Uhila. Photo / Photosport

The Worcester rugby team have now launched a support campaign for their stricken player, setting up a special email address so that supporters and well-wishers can post messages of support to Fatialofa.

"Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages of concern from around the world and are thankful for the support they have been given from the rugby community," said the club.

"Warriors have also been inundated with messages from concerned supporters and have now set up the email account so that supporters can send messages to Michael and Tatiana. Messages for Michael and Tatiana should be sent to fats@warriors.co.uk."

The club also dedicated their 66-10 thrashing of Enisei-STM on Sunday morning to Fatialofa with the words "this one's for you @michaelfats".