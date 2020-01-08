The wife of former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa has posted an emotional plea for around the clock access as he begins recovery from a serious neck injury suffered over the weekend.

Fatialofa is recovering from neck surgery after a freak incident playing in Worcester's 62-5 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Saracens.

Tatiana Fatialofa wrote an emotional Instagram post saying whenever she leaves her husband's bedside at Mary's Hospital in London, he 'deteriorates in some way'.

She has called for prayers and support as they face 'years' of recovery.

"When the lights go out and this all fades for everyone else, our world will still be standing still & twisted upside down. That's why we ask for prayers now, knowing they will be what sustains us in the days, weeks, months + years to come when the real work begins," her post begins.

"This isn't "news" this is @michaelfats LIFE! Our life! Our future children's life (you best believe we will be able to have anau of our own one day)! We are otherwise two very keep-to-ourselves humans connected to extremely tight-knit aiga/communities, and we've never cared for the fuss, but — when crisis hits our shores it's out of the desperation and humility of my heart to call on others to stand in the gap for my darling husband, and see that God gets maximum glory through this brutal situation.

"I need every prayer warrior willing enough to fight for 24/7 access. If you know us, we are that couple who do EVERYTHING together & I mean inseparably so. We are ONE, so restrictively being apart for 14+ hours a day with limited visiting (with the potential for even stricter hours as he eventually moves through wards) is an absolute NO!!! When have evidently seen that when we are together - he's been stable & progressive.

"When we are apart - he deteriorates in some way. It's the same when his loved ones are present too. We simply cannot have any barriers to being in proximity at all times! Our Pasifika know that FAMILIES ALWAYS STICK TOGETHER, we do not leave each other's sides. We are not raised as individuals, we belong to one collective whole — the village. And a village separated is weak. So, help us unite our village because we only do STRONG."

The club provided an update yesterday saying he was still in the Intensive Care Unit at Mary's Hospital in London.

"Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa is resting and recovering in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington having undergone surgery last night to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling," the statement said.

"The operation was a success and Michael is stable, but he remains in a serious condition and is receiving on-going care at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

"The process of recovery and observation of improvement will now begin. As always our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family who we will continue support however we can as part of the Warriors family.

"Michael and his family are sincerely grateful for the support shown by the rugby community," the statement said.

Michael Fatialofa and wife Tatiana in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this week Tatiana sent a message to their supporters via Worcester Warrior's Twitter account.

"Haven't had a chance to reply to a single person yet but Michael is overwhelmed (in the best way) by all the prayers and support — it's truly helping keep his spirits high, just so thankful honestly for the outpouring of love!

"We can tangibly feel the presence of God enveloping us in this horrible situation and have such trust that He is good through it all. Update wise: Michael is stable in Intensive Care right now. Please keep praying for any improvements."

Fatialofa had been on the pitch for just over a minute when he was hurt while taking the ball into contact.

Play was held up for almost 10 minutes as he received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's hospital accompanied by the team doctor and a travelling reserve.

"For me, a neck injury like that is a massive concern and I am worried about it, but I haven't had any report from the hospital," Worcester boss Alan Solomons said.

"It seemed like he dropped his head as he went into contact, but I haven't studied the footage. It seems like he's taken a blow to the neck.

"The medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible. We've contacted his partner to let her know."

Michael Fatialofa is stretchered off the field after injuring his neck in a tackle. Photo / Getty

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Our thoughts are with Michael Fatialofa. It didn't look great. His health is the most important thing."

Fatialofa, 27, made his New Zealand domestic rugby debut for Southland in 2011, before shifting to his home town of Auckland for the 2015 ITM Cup.

That move proved profitable for Fatialofa as, after one season with the province, he was selected to play for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby where he helped the side to their maiden title.

Fatialofa is currently signed with Worcester on a two-year contract from the 2018-19 season.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and is republished with permission