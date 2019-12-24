A recap of every All Blacks test, yes all 134 of them, from 2010 to 2019.

2010 - Hong Kong horror, Grand Slam winners

Stephen Donald had a blunder against Australia in Hong Kong. Photo / Photosport

Fun fact: Sam Whitelock scored twice on debut.

All Blacks 43 Wales 9, Dunedin

Fun fact: Was meant to be the final test at Carisbrook.

All Blacks 29 Wales 10, Hamilton

Fun fact: It was the All Blacks' 23rd straight defeat of Wales, extending the longest winning sequence between two major test playing nations.

All Blacks 32 South Africa 12, Auckland

Fun fact: All Blacks ended a three game losing streak against the Boks.

All Blacks 31 South Africa 17, Wellington

Fun fact: Danie Rossouw, a replacement for Bakkies Botha who was suspended the week earlier, was himself handed a yellow card after he "feigned a knee" towards McCaw.

All Blacks 49 Australia 28, Melbourne

Fun fact: Wallaby wing Drew Mitchell was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

All Blacks 20 Australia 10, Christchurch

Fun fact: Tony Woodcock became the highest capped All Blacks prop when he earned his 67th cap, eclipsing the mark of 66 set by Greg Somerville.

All Blacks 29 South Africa 22, Johannesburg

Fun fact: The All Blacks scored twice in the final two minutes to secure their 1000th win.

All Blacks 23 Australia 22, Sydney

Fun fact: The Wallabies led 22-9 going into the final 20 minutes.

All Blacks 24 Australia 26, Hong Kong

Fun fact: Stephen Donald failed to kick the ball out.

All Blacks 26 England 16, London

Fun fact: Sonny Bill Williams made his test debut.

All Blacks 49 Scotland 3, Edinburgh

Fun fact: Hosea Gear and Mils Muliaina both scored doubles.

All Blacks 38 Ireland 18, Dublin

Fun fact: Graham Henry's 100th test win as a head coach.

All Blacks 37 Wales 25, Cardiff

Fun fact: The All Blacks secured a fourth Grand Slam.

2011 - The Cup at last

Richie McCaw lifts the Rugby World Cup trophy after the 2011 final.

Fun fact: Colin Slade scored 19 points in the final test at Carisbrook.

All Blacks 40 South Africa 7, Wellington

Fun fact: The All Blacks brought back the white collar to the jersey.

All Blacks 30 Australia 14, Auckland

Fun fact: Dan Carter kicked a drop goal, the third of his career.

All Blacks 5 South Africa 18, Port Elizabeth

Fun fact: The All Blacks' fifth straight defeat at Port Elizabeth.

All Blacks 20 Australia 25, Brisbane

Fun fact: The last ever Tri-Nations game.

All Blacks 41 Tonga 10, Auckland - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Israel Dagg scored the first try of the 2011 World Cup.

All Blacks 83 Japan 7, Hamilton - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: 11 different players scored a try for the All Blacks.

All Blacks 37 France 17, Auckland - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Richie McCaw became the first All Black to reach 100 tests.

All Blacks 79 Canada 15, Wellington - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Zac Guildford scored a first half hat-trick.

All Blacks 33 Argentina 10, Auckland - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Mils Muliaina joined McCaw in the 100 test club.

All Blacks 20 Australia 6, Auckland - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Ma'a Nonu scored the only try of the semi-final in the sixth minute.

All Blacks 8 France 7, Auckland - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: France did a V formation to face the haka. Also, Stephen Donald.

2012 - Hansen era begins

Israel Dagg runs the ball during 2012 Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match. Photo / Getty Images.

Fun fact: Julian Savea scored a hat-trick on debut.

All Blacks 22 Ireland 19, Christchurch

Fun fact: A Dan Carter drop goal in the final minute secured the win.

All Blacks 60 Ireland 0, Hamilton

Fun fact: The All Blacks' biggest ever win-margin over Ireland - beating the 59-6 thrashing in Wellington in 1992.

Funner fact: Beauden Barrett made his debut.

All Blacks 27 Australia 19, Sydney

Fun fact: 15 penalties were awarded in the opening 30 minutes.

All Blacks 22 Australia 0, Auckland

Fun fact: The first time since 1962 the Wallabies failed to score a point against the All Blacks.

All Blacks 21 Argentina 5, Wellington

Fun fact: The first Rugby Championship meeting between the two nations.

All Blacks 21 South Africa 11, Dunedin

Fun fact: Dean Greyling was given a yellow card for cleaning out McCaw.

All Blacks 54 Argentina 15, La Plata

Fun fact: Aaron Cruden was targeted by a laser from the crowd.

All Blacks 32 South Africa 16, Johannesburg

Fun fact: The All Blacks scored 20 unanswered second-half points.

All Blacks 18 Australia 18, Brisbane

Fun fact: Nothing is fun about a tryless draw.

All Blacks 51 Scotland 22, Edinburgh

Fun fact: Carter kicked 21 points.

All Blacks 42 Italy 10, Rome

Fun fact: Down 23-7, Italy's Luciano Orquera kicked a drop goal.

All Blacks 33 Wales 10, Cardiff

Fun fact: The All Blacks led 33-0 after 49 minutes.

All Blacks 21 England 38, London

Fun fact: The All Blacks' only December test this decade.

2013 - The perfect season

All Black Ryan Crotty scores their side's final try against Ireland. Photo / AP

Fun fact: Florian Fritz scored France's only try in the ninth minute.

All Blacks 30 France 0, Christchurch

Fun fact: The All Blacks wouldn't hold a side to zero again until the 2017 season.

All Blacks 24 France 9, New Plymouth

Fun fact: Steven Luatua, Charles Piutau and Matt Todd all made their debuts off the bench.

All Blacks 47 Australia 29, Sydney

Fun fact: Ben Smith scored a hat-trick.

All Blacks 27 Australia 16, Wellington

Fun fact: Tom Taylor made his debut at first-five.

All Blacks 28 Argentina 13, Hamilton

Fun fact: Richie McCaw was injured. Thoughts and prayers went out.

All Blacks 29 South Africa 15, Auckland

Fun fact: Daniel Carter was injured. More thoughts and prayers.

All Blacks 33 Argentina 15, La Plata

Fun fact: Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith played in their 50th test together.

All Blacks 38 South Africa 27, Johannesburg

Fun fact: All Blacks manager Darren Shand mistakenly put Keven Mealamu's name on the team sheet instead of Dane Coles' and there was confusion when the hooker replaced Andrew Hore.

All Blacks 41 Australia 33, Dunedin

Fun fact: The match featured eight successful penalty attempts.

All Blacks 54 Japan 6, Tokyo

Fun fact: Dominic Bird, Frank Halai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Luke Whitelock all made their debuts.

All Blacks 26 France 19, Paris

Fun fact: France were held up over the line in the closing stages which could have forced a draw.

All Blacks 30 England 22, London

Fun fact: Kieran Read scored a try and then a trip to the bin 16 minutes later.

All Blacks 24 Ireland 22, Dublin

Fun fact: Well, Ryan Crotty scored a pretty important try.

2014 - Winning streak continues

Conrad Smith scores the match-winner for the All Blacks against England in 2014. Photo / Getty

Fun fact: Conrad Smith's match-winning try, the only one of the test, came in the 77th minute.

All Blacks 28 England 27, Dunedin

Fun fact: Test debut for Patrick Tuipulotu.

All Blacks 36 England 13, Hamilton

Fun fact: Julian Savea scored another test hat-trick.

All Blacks 12 Australia 12, Sydney

Fun fact: Not a fun game. The draw ended the All Blacks' run of consecutive wins at 17.

All Blacks 51 Australia 20, Auckland

Fun fact: Richie McCaw and Ben Franks were both sent to the bin.

All Blacks 28 Argentina 9, Napier

Fun fact: The All Blacks' first test at McLean Park since 1996.

All Blacks 14 South Africa 10, Wellington

Fun fact: According to McCaw the test was a 'game of two halves scenario'.

All Blacks 34 Argentina 13, La Plata

Fun fact: The All Blacks won another Rugby Championship with a test to spare.

All Blacks 25 South Africa 27, Johannesburg

Fun fact: Replays on the big screen of a Liam Messam high shot led to a late match-winning penalty.

All Blacks 29 Australia 28, Brisbane

Fun fact: Colin Slade kicked the match-winner after the hooter had gone.

All Blacks 74 USA 6, Chicago

Fun fact: Test debut for Augustine Pulu.

All Blacks 24 England 21, London

Fun fact: A late penalty try flattered the scoreline for the hosts.

All Blacks 24 Scotland 16, Edinburgh

Fun fact: James Parsons made his test debut.

All Blacks 36 Wales 16, Cardiff

Fun fact: McCaw played his 100th test as skipper.

2015 - Back to back

The All Blacks claimed two World Cup titles in the decade, including in 2015. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fun fact: First All Blacks test in Samoa.

All Blacks 39 Argentina 18, Christchurch

Fun fact: Final test at Christchurch for local favourites McCaw and Carter.

All Blacks 27 South Africa 20, Johannesburg

Fun fact: Lima Sopoaga's first test start was a standout performance.

All Blacks 19 Australia 27, Sydney

Fun fact: Wallabies first win over the All Blacks since 2011.

All Blacks 41 Australia 13, Auckland

Fun fact: All Blacks secured the Bledisloe Cup yet again, on the same day the Silver Ferns lost the World Cup final to Australia.

All Blacks 26 Argentina 16, London - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Played in front of the World Cup's biggest ever crowd of 89,019.

All Blacks 58 Namibia 14, London - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: After two games in pool play, the All Blacks had used 29 players.

All Blacks 43 Georgia 10, Cardiff - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: McCaw's 17th Rugby World Cup win - the most by any player in the history of the tournament.

All Blacks 47 Tonga 9, Newcastle - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Ma'a Nonu's 100th test for the All Blacks.

All Blacks 62 France 13, Cardiff - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: This was a very fun game to watch.

All Blacks 20 South Africa 18, London - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Jerome Kaino scored a try and was yellow carded.

All Blacks 34 Australia 17, London - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: The All Blacks won a third World Cup. Pretty fun.

2016 - New era begins

Kieran Read leads out the All Blacks to face Ireland in Chicago. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fun fact: Test debuts for Ardie Savea and Seta Tamanivalu.

All Blacks 36 Wales 22, Wellington

Fun fact: It was 10-10 at halftime.

All Blacks 46 Wales 6, Dunedin

Fun fact: Test debuts for Elliot Dixon, Liam Squire and Ofa Tuungafasi.

All Blacks 42 Australia 8, Sydney

Fun fact: 'The bug game'.

All Blacks 29 Australia 9, Wellington

Fun fact: Test debut for Anton Lienert-Brown.

All Blacks 57 Argentina 22, Hamilton

Fun fact: Argentina were down 24-22 after 49 minutes.

All Blacks 41 South Africa 13, Christchurch

Fun fact: All Blacks reclaimed the Rugby Championship title from the Wallabies with two rounds still to play.

All Blacks 36 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

Fun fact: Joe Moody and Liam Squire both spent time in the sinbin.

All Blacks 57 South Africa 15, Durban

Fun fact: 42 was their biggest ever winning margib against the Boks.

All Blacks 37 Australia 10, Auckland

Fun fact: All Blacks set the record with an 18th straight test win.

All Blacks 29 Ireland 40, Chicago

Fun fact: Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks.

All Blacks 68 Italy 10, Rome

Fun fact: Test debuts for Liam Coltman and Rieko Ioane.

All Blacks 21 Ireland 9, Dublin

Fun fact: Malakai Fekitoa scored a double.

All Blacks 24 France 19, Paris

Fun fact: The All Blacks wore a white and black strip.

2017 - A drawn series

All Black captain and number 8 Kieran Read and Lions Captain/flanker Sam Warburton share the Lions Trophy. Photo / Photosport

Fun fact: The All Blacks crossed the line 12 times.

All Blacks 30 Lions 15, Auckland

Fun fact: The All Blacks' fifth straight win over the Lions.

All Blacks 21 Lions 24, Wellington

Fun fact: Sonny Bill Williams became the third ever All Black to be sent off.

All Blacks 15 Lions 15, Auckland

Fun fact: The first ever drawn series between the All Blacks and Lions.

All Blacks 54 Australia 34, Sydney

Fun fact: The All Blacks scored 54 points in 44 minutes.

All Blacks 35 Australia 29, Dunedin

Fun fact: All Blacks were down 17-0 after 17 minutes.

All Blacks 39 Argentina 22, New Plymouth

Fun fact: Argentina held a one-point lead at halftime.

All Blacks 57 South Africa 0, Auckland

Fun fact: The All Blacks' biggest ever win over South Africa.

All Blacks 36 Argentina 10, Buenos Aires

Fun fact: And another Rugby Championship title is secured.

All Blacks 25 South Africa 25, Cape Town

Fun fact: Damian de Allende got a late red card.

All Blacks 18 Australia 23, Brisbane

Fun fact: The Wallabies' first victory against the All Blacks since 2015.

All Blacks 38 France 18, Paris

Fun fact: France had six players on debut.

All Blacks 22 Scotland 17, Edinburgh

Fun fact: Scotland almost pinched it at the death but Beauden Barrett saved the day with a crucial tackle.

All Blacks 33 Wales 17, Cardiff

Fun fact: Both wingers Waisake Naholo and Rieko Ioane scored doubles.

2018 - No longer No 1

The All Blacks pulled out a close win over England, but they couldn't do the same against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Fun fact: All Blacks scored seven of their eight tries in the second half.

All Blacks 26 France 13, Wellington

Fun fact: The second test in as many years in Wellington to feature a red card.

All Blacks 49 France 14, Dunedin

Fun fact: All seven of the All Blacks tries were converted.

All Blacks 38 Australia 13, Sydney

Fun fact: The All Blacks were trailing 6-5 at halftime, with all seven tries in the match coming from the 38th minute on

All Blacks 40 Australia 12, Auckland

Fun fact: Beauden Barrett scored four tries.

All Blacks 46 Argentina 24, Nelson

Fun fact: Debut for Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

All Blacks 34 South Africa 36, Wellington

Fun fact: South Africa's first win in New Zealand since 2009.

All Blacks 35 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

Fun fact: And another Rugby Championship title for the All Blacks.

All Blacks 32 South Africa 30, Pretoria

Fun fact: The All Blacks were down 30-13 in the final quarter.

All Blacks 37 Australia 20, Yokohama

Fun fact: Australia's Tolu Latu came off the bench on to recieve a yellow card shortly after.

All Blacks 69 Japan 31, Tokyo

Fun fact: The most points Japan have scored against New Zealand.

All Blacks 16 England 15, London

Fun fact: England were denied a try by the TMO with five minutes to go.

All Blacks 9 Ireland 16, Dublin

Fun fact: The win moved Ireland to number one in the world.

All Blacks 66 Italy 3, Rome

Fun fact: Jordie Barrett scored four tries.

2019 - The Cup run ends

Dejected All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock after their loss to England in the World Cup semifinal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fun fact: Test debuts for Braydon Ennor, Luke Jacobson, Atu Moli and Sevu Reece.

All Blacks 16 South Africa 16, Wellington

Fun fact: Brodie Retallick dislocated his shoulder creating fears he'd miss the World Cup. Not really that fun.

All Blacks 26 Australia 47, Perth

Fun fact: Scott Barrett became fifth All Black to be sent off.

All Blacks 36 Australia 0, Auckland

Fun fact: All Blacks retained the Bledisloe for the whole decade.

All Blacks 92 Tonga 7, Hamilton

Fun fact: A return to day test rugby in New Zealand.

All Blacks 23 South Africa 13, Yokohama - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: It was the Springboks' only defeat of the World Cup.

All Blacks 63 Canada 0, Oita - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: All three Barretts scored a try.

All Blacks 71 Namibia 9, Tokyo - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: TJ Perenara scored a pretty handy try.

All Blacks 46 Ireland 14, Tokyo - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: Ireland failed to make the semifinals yet again.

All Blacks 7 England 19, Yokohama - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: The All Blacks' first World Cup defeat since 2007.

All Blacks 40 Wales 17, Tokyo - Rugby World Cup

Fun fact: The All Blacks claimed bronze for the first time since 2003