Former head coach John Plumtree has admitted the past few weeks have been an unsettling time for the Hurricanes.

Just over a month out from the start of the Super Rugby season, Plumtree has left his post in Wellington to take on a job an as assistant coach and selector with the All Blacks, leaving Jason Holland to take the reins with the Hurricanes.

Speaking to the Herald, Plumtree said the Hurricanes were always going to lose a coach, they just weren't sure which one it would be.

"We looked at all those scenarios. Obviously Jason was involved in Scott Robertson's group anyway so one of us was going to leave," Plumtree said.

"We had to get the team prepared for that firstly, and then prepare the management team for whatever scenario fell in place.

"The last couple of weeks have been a little bit unsettling for me, the Hurricanes and for Jason, but once we were all in agreement with our chief executive and high performance manager on how we were going to go about things once it all played out, then the plan was in place, we just had to see who was elected. We're all moving on.

"They've got an exciting coaching team now with me gone."

Scott McLeod, John Plumtree and Greg Feek were named as All Blacks assistant coaches. Photo / Photosport

Holland was promoted to Hurricanes head coach on Thursday, with former All Blacks wing Cory Jane added to the club's coaching ranks as their defence coach on a two-year contract.

With Plumtree being asked to join Foster's team "a few weeks" before he was officially confirmed as All Blacks head coach, the Hurricanes have had some time to plan around the loss of their coach.

"We are obviously thrilled for Plum who has deservedly been afforded an opportunity with the All Blacks," Holland said.

"We have been working hard over the last few weeks to make the transition seamless for the squad who are thrilled for him, as well."