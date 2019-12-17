Thrilling or daunting? Taking over as head coach of a champion rugby team comes with equal parts excitement and pressure.

Te Puna Rugby Club could not have had a better year than 2019.

They celebrated their 100-year anniversary by winning everything they entered; the Baywide Premier, Premier Development, Senior Reserve and Club Sevens competitions. They also won Club of the Year at the Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards and Premier head coach Aidan Kuka was named Club Coach of the Year.

However, going into 2020 Kuka will be focusing on the Bay of Plenty under-19 team, leaving the door open for someone else to lead the campaign for back-to-back titles.

That someone is former Rotorua Boys' High School student Peri Marks who has been living in Canterbury since leaving school but was keen to return home to be closer to family.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest, I've still got a few things to finish up in Christchurch. I saw a few of the boys play in the Bay team at the National Sevens in the weekend and I'm pretty excited with the talent that's there," Marks says.

"I called [Bay of Plenty Rugby central regional manager] Lipi Sinnot and said I was keen to come back so he put my CV out to a few clubs. The Te Puna job came up and I spoke to one of their players who I coached down here and he said "go for it". Obviously, they're the defending champions as well so there will be some expectations about winning."

Marks comes into the role off the back of a winning campaign himself, having led Christchurch High School Old Boys' to the Canterbury Metro Premier title in just his second year coaching. The club also won the Premier Reserve and Premier Colt titles.

"It was a great year. The last few years we've been rebuilding, they finished ninth the year before I started, we were sixth last year and then won it this year.

"At Te Puna, we don't really want to talk about back-to-back because really that's dependent on how our processes go throughout the year. It will be more about enjoying each others' company and getting those processes right."

When asked to describe his coaching style he said it was all about helping every player reach their potential.

"We talk a lot about if you can get the heart you can get the player. I believe if things aren't going right for the person, then the player's not going to come. We had university students down here and if they're not eating well we need to make sure they're getting fed properly. If there's things going on at home then we can help out, it's just looking at the wellbeing of our players, if we get that right the player will come."

Former Rotorua Boys' High School student Peri Marks has enjoyed success coaching in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Having played rugby his whole life, for Rotorua Boys' and Rotoiti before moving to Christchurch, coaching was a way for Marks to give back to the sport he loves.

"I've always said I'd like to give back to the sport that has given me so much - rugby has given me plenty of opportunities to make friends, travel, so I always thought I'd give back.

"My highlight as a player was probably a couple of years ago a group of mates down here, we all finally got to play together for the Sumner Rugby Club and won the title two years in a row. There have been plenty of highlights but my time with Sumner is up there.

"The people are the best thing about coaching, you make lifelong friends. This year, quite a few of our boys made their Mitre 10 Cup debuts so I flew round the country to go and support them on their debuts, that sort of stuff is really rewarding."