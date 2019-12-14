Former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder's career has been put on hold once more as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old was signed to a lucrative three-year deal by Toulon and was due to join the club for the current season, but has yet to travel to the club.

Last month, French outlet L'Equipe reported his contract with the club could be torn up due to the consistent injury concerns and that the club was looking into signing Welsh fullback Liam Williams.

However, in a short video statement, Milner-Skudder said he and the club has agreed it was best for him to remain on home shores for the time being rather than join the club this month as planned.

"Due to ongoing issues with my shoulder, both the club and myself have decided it's best that I stay in new Zealand to rehab and get back to full fitness before coming over.

"I want to thank the Toulon Rugby Club for being so understanding through all of this, but also want to apologise to the team and the fans for not being ready just yet.

"I'm pretty gutted things haven't worked out the way that I wanted them too but I'm not one to give up, and won't be giving up anytime soon. I just need a bit more time and will keep doing everything possible to get the body right and get back out there."

The World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2015, injuries have been a constant issue throughout Milner-Skudder's professional career. A promising young talent, his time in the All Blacks jersey was limited to just 13 tests over a three-year period. He did, however, taste Rugby World Cup glory as part of the team to win the 2015 tournament.