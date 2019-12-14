Welsh club Scarlets have confirmed Brad Mooar is requesting a release to join Ian Foster's All Blacks coaching team next year.

Mooar is four months into his three-year contract as Scarlets head coach and the Herald understands the club expects "significant compensation" from New Zealand Rugby before they will agree to a release.

Scarlets are understood to be miffed about discovering Foster's approach to Mooar via the media.

Former Crusaders assistant Mooar has made a big impression since arriving and guiding the West Wales club to seven wins in his first 10 matches in charge.

It's understood he has now requested to leave the club after finishing this season's Northern Hemisphere campaign - a timeframe that would allow him to join Foster for the All Blacks next series against Wales in New Zealand in July.

With the All Blacks, Mooar is expected to assume responsibility for the backs and attack and join Hurricanes coach John Plumtree, former All Blacks prop Greg Feek, defence coach Scott McLeod and skills coach David Hill under Foster.

"We have been made aware that newly-appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster would like Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar to join his New Zealand coaching team at the end of the 2019-20 season," Scarlets said in a statement today.

"Discussions between the Scarlets and New Zealand Rugby are at an early stage and we are unable to comment further until those discussions are concluded.

"In the meantime, Brad, the coaching team and playing group, are firmly focused on this evening's crucial European Challenge Cup match against Bayonne, followed by the big Welsh derby matches over the festive season."