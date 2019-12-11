Ian Foster says he is "incredibly proud" after being announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed today that 54-year-old Foster will now lead the All Blacks into a new era, after eight years as assistant coach of the team.

Foster, who saw off a strong challenge from Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson and has been given a two-year deal, said he was humbled by the appointment.

"I feel truly privileged and honoured to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to lead the team into the next chapter of what is a remarkable legacy," he said.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the All Blacks over the last eight years and I'm excited and energised by a new coaching team who will join me.

"It's incredibly humbling to be appointed to the job and I have a strong desire to serve the jersey well and represent New Zealand to the best of my ability."

Incoming NZR CEO Mark Robinson also congratulated Foster, saying he had impressed the panel.

"These are exciting times. Ian has pulled together a very strong team and he is an outstanding person in his own right with a high-quality set of values.

"He is committed to stamping his own mark on the team and it's clear that he and his coaching team want to bring a new and fresh energy into the All Blacks environment."

The appointment panel for the Head Coach position was made up of Impey, Robinson, NZR Head of High Performance Mike Anthony, former All Blacks Head Coach and NZR Life Member Sir Graham Henry and former Silver Ferns Coach and High Performance Sport New Zealand director Waimarama Taumaunu.