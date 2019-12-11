Did the All Blacks make the right call in picking Ian Foster over Scott Robertson?

Foster was confirmed as Steve Hansen's successor this afternoon, with the long-time assistant beating the Crusaders coach to be named as the next head coach of the All Blacks.

But, did the New Zealand Rugby panel make the right call by backing Foster? Have your say in our poll below, and then check the interactive "Mood of the Nation" graphic in the sport section of nzherald.co.nz to see who the nation wanted as head coach.

Meanwhile, Hansen has also handed out some free advice for his successor.

"Leadership is about influencing through relationship," Hansen told All Blacks TV.

"It's not about how much IQ you've got, it's about how much EQ [emotional quotient] you've got."

"Understanding the environment you're in is going to be important, building relationships within that. Getting your team around you right [is] also really important, and what roles you want them to do."