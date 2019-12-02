The new All Blacks coach will start his tenure against Wales at Eden Park on July 4 – in a repeat of the Rugby World Cup bronze medal match.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have announced the venues and dates for the All Blacks season, with Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton set to share hosting rights for the six home tests.

The All Blacks play Wales in Auckland on July 4 - a fitting venue for new Wales head coach and former Auckland and North Harbour coach Wayne Pivac.

The two sides will then play in Wellington a week later in what will be Wales' first visit to New Zealand since 2016.

Scotland arrive for a one-off test in Dunedin on July 18 - the Scots' first match against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 20 years.

The All Blacks face Dave Rennie's Wallabies in their first Rugby Championship match in Wellington on August 15, while also hosting Argentina at FMG Stadium Waikato on August 29 and the world champion Springboks at Eden Park on September 5.

"Post Rugby World Cup there is always a degree of the unknown. The All Blacks will have a new head coach and some new players and I'm sure New Zealanders can't wait to again get behind the team," said NZR Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass.

"Wales and Australia also have new coaches and will bring a lot of energy. It's fantastic to have Scotland back in New Zealand after such a long time. Our countries have always had close ties and that's been particularly true of Dunedin where no doubt the region will be ready to roll out the tartan welcome mat.

"And, what better finish to the home schedule than a Test against South Africa at Eden Park for the Freedom Cup."

The All Blacks are expected to announce Steve Hansen's successor later this month – with Ian Foster and Scott Robertson believed to be the front-runners.

All Blacks' home fixtures

All Blacks v Wales, 7.35pm, Saturday 4 July, Eden Park, Auckland

All Blacks v Wales, 7.35pm, Saturday 11 July, Sky Stadium, Wellington

All Blacks v Scotland, 7.35pm, Saturday 18 July, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

All Blacks v Australia, 7.35pm, Saturday 15 August, Sky Stadium, Wellington

All Blacks v Argentina, 7.35pm, Saturday 29 August, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

All Blacks v South Africa, 7.35pm, Saturday 5 September, Eden Park, Auckland