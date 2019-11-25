By Ian Cameron of RugbyPass.com

Rugby Australia have issued a statement following reports Foxtel could dump them despite a two decade long relationship.

The Sydney Morning Herald report that the corporation have withdrawn a five year deal with RA.

The loss of a lucrative contract would be a massive blow for the sport in Australia, whose TV deals already lag far behind the NRL. TV revenue is by far Rugby Australia's biggest revenue spinner and it effectively underwrites Super Rugby and the Wallabies.

Rugby Australia state:

"In relation to its media rights, Rugby Australia is currently in general discussions with the broader market about the rights for the period for 2021 to 2025.

"No formal negotiations with the broader market have yet taken place.

"Rugby Australia will commence a formal rights offer process at an appropriate time before the end of the current rights period.

"Rugby has had a 25-year partnership with Fox Sports and continues to be in discussions with their key executives."

