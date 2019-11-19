With Jamie Joseph confirming he's out of the running for the vacant All Blacks head coach role, there are only so many options left to choose from.

While rugby experts, ex-players and sporting commentators have all shared their opinions on who should be the person in charge of our nation's treasured sporting team, we think the general public should have their say as well.

Forget about who you think will get the job, who do you want to get the job? Have your say in our poll below.

‌

Here's the lie of the land as of today. With Joseph confirming he will remain coaching the Japanese national side, there are two clear front-runners: Ian Foster and Scott Robertson.

Advertisement

Foster has been outgoing coach Steve Hansen's number two for seven years. With his involvement, the side played 119 tests, winning 105, drawing four and losing 10. That's an 88 per cent winning record. But does the side need fresh eyes?

READ MORE:>

• Rugby: Jamie Joseph out of All Blacks head coaching race after re-signing as head coach of Japan

• World's hottest rugby player revealed

• Premium - Gregor Paul: The New Zealand Rugby lie that will be exposed during Super Rugby squad namings

Cue Robertson, the Crusaders coach with the perfect three-from-three Super Rugby record and a reputation for engaging players of all ages and staff and supporters alike.

Dave Rennie, who has amassed an impressive record with the Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors, is looking increasingly likely to put his lot in with Australia.

That leaves Vern Cotter and John Plumtree as our dark horses.

Cotter, the former Bay of Plenty and Crusaders assistant, has enjoyed success in Europe where he led Clermont to their maiden title and Scotland to the verge of the World Cup semifinals.

Finally we have Plumtree, the current Hurricanes head coach, who has a varied resume with international experience with the Sharks in Super Rugby as well as assistant roles with Ireland and Japan.