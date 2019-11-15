Shaun Wallace may be a star of The Chase and one of the world's top quizzers, but he's far from an All Blacks guru.

The "Dark Destroyer" arrived in New Zealand yesterday and spent the day in Whangarei with a scheduled show in the city last night, before visiting Eden Park this morning.

While at the All Blacks' home stadium, he was put to the test by New Zealand Herald Focus' Will Trafford – and it's safe to say things didn't quite go to plan.

Take the quiz yourself - and then see how the Chaser fared.

"They're not so much multi-choice but I have a funny feeling you'll probably get most of them," Trafford said as Wallace - proudly dressed in an All Blacks jersey - keenly awaited his first question.

"What was the score in the historic 1978 win of Munster over the All Blacks?" Trafford began.

After a long and thoughtful pause Wallace replied: "12-6?"

"12-0," corrected Trafford. "How many World Cup matches did Richie McCaw lose as All Blacks captain?"

"Let's see now," Wallace said before (another) long pause.

"It's a low number," Trafford prompted.

"Yeah, I'm trying to work out whether or not he captained in 2007, that's what I'm trying to work out. Because if he was captain in 2007 ... It's either one or zero," Wallace debated.

"We'll give you that one, it's one," Trafford replied.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace on his visit to Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wallace failed to correctly answer the questions that followed, including 'who played centre for the All Blacks at the 1999 Rugby World Cup?' and 'who kicked the goals for the All Blacks in the 2011 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina?'.

The questions and his answers can be found below, but it's safe to say the self-proclaimed avid All Blacks fan could use some brushing up on his New Zealand rugby knowledge.

Wallace, from the UK, also revealed how he caused a stir in his home country when he donned an All Blacks jersey during the fateful match between England and New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup.

"I did a good luck video which I sent to New Zealand and I think I probably jinxed it. So Kieran [Read], I'm really sorry mate," Wallace said.

"I really wanted them to win on this occasion because they would have made history by winning it three times in a row, unfortunately, they lost to a wonderful England team so I was disappointed.

"I've always supported the All Blacks, they're my favourite rugby team, although I'm a passionate lover of my country, there's no getting round the fact that the All Blacks are the greatest rugby team ever."

The Chase star Shaun Wallace at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wallace is also a lawyer and part-time lecturer, but is undoubtedly more renowned for his trivia chops, as one of the chasers on the famous UK quiz show.

His primary engagement in New Zealand is to host the 20th annual New Zealand Pub Quiz Championships, organised by the quiz company Believe It Or Not.

Shaun Wallace takes our All Blacks quiz

Question 1: What was the score in Munster's historic win over the All Blacks in 1978?

Shaun Wallace: I would say 12-6.

Answer: 12-0

Question 2: How many World Cup matches did Richie McCaw lose as All Blacks captain?

Shaun Wallace: It's a low number. I'm trying to work out whether or not he captained in 2007, that's what I'm trying to work out. Because if he was captain in 2007 ... It's either one or zero.

Answer: One

Question 3: Who was the All Blacks coach before Graham Henry?

Shaun Wallace: That would have been ... 2007, uh what was his name, is it Brian somebody?

Answer: John Mitchell

Question 4: Who played centre for the All Blacks at the 1999 Rugby World Cup?

Shaun Wallace: Centre, centre, centre .... who was the bloody centre. No [I don't know].

Answer: Christian Cullen

Question 5: Which All Black scored the most tries in a single World Cup game?

Shaun Wallace: Well I'm thinking it was the 44-29 defeat in the semifinal of England against New Zealand in 1995 ... I'm going to have to say Jonah Lomu.

Answer: Mark Ellis

Question 6: Who kicked the goals for the All Blacks in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina?

Shaun Wallace: Okay, right, now Dan Carter will have been playing and he was injured. Was it [Aaron] Cruden?

Answer: Piri Weepu