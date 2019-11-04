Proof that Prince Harry's partying days are well behind him?

The new father stopped by the South African dressing room to congratulate the Springboks side following their 32-12 victory over England in the World Cup final in Tokyo on Saturday.

Springboks veteran Frans Steyn, who won his second World Cup medal 12 years apart, handed Prince Harry a beer before gesturing for him to finish it.

Prince Harry had one quick sip, much to the disappointment of the Springboks players, before pointing out to Steyn that there was a camera on him.

Prince Harry is a noted England supporter and was in regular attendance during the side's 2003 World Cup run.

He also played a part in the 2015 trophy presentation, handing the Webb Ellis Cup to All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw following New Zealand's win over Australia at Twickenham.

Prince Harry arrived in Japan, without the Duchess of Sussex and newborn son Archie, for Saturday's final following England's semifinal victory over New Zealand, watching the game in the stands alongside World Rugby boss Sir Bill Beaumont and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.