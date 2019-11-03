All Blacks great Richie McCaw and former coach Sir Graham Henry have been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The two were inducted at the World Rugby awards last night along with South African two-time World Cup winner Os du Randt, Samoan great Peter Fatialofa, Uruguay's Diego Ormaechea and Shiggy Konno of Japan.

McCaw and Henry join fellow Kiwis Wilson Whineray, Joe Warbrick, the 1888–89 New Zealand Native football team, Dave Gallaher, David Kirk, Richard Littlejohn, Brian Lochore, Jonah Lomu, Gordon TietjensFred Allen, Don Clarke, Grant Fox, Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Jones, Ian Kirkpatrick, John Kirwan, Terry McLean, Colin Meads, Graham Mourie, George Nepia, Anna Richards, Farah Palmer and Bryan Williams who have all been inducted since the creation of the hall of fame since 2006.

McCaw, who captained the All Blacks to World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015, placed the Webb Ellis trophy on the stage before the presentation to South Africa following Saturday's final win over England.

The 148-test great said it was a huge honour to be named in the hall of fame.

"It's a huge honour to be inducted. I'm number 143 and the other 142 names on there are legends of the game so to have your name alongside them is very special," McCaw said.

"There's been a few different highlights for different reasons. I think one of the big highlights is the day you get your first cap. You dream of it as a young kid to represent your country. You only do it once so that's special," he told World Rugby's Twitter account.

"To finish off with a World Cup in my very last test. The way that ended with a grin on your face when you finish, I couldn't think of a better way for that to happen."

SOUTH AFRICA SWEEP

A day after winning the Rugby World Cup, South Africa won the trifecta of team, coach and men's player of the year.

England centre Emily Scarratt, back playing 15s after two years of sevens, was the women's player of the year.

Your World Rugby Men's and Women's 15s Players of the Year 2019, in association with @Mastercard



Pieter-Steph Du Toit 🇿🇦

Emily Scarratt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/0GX4K4JaxC — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 3, 2019

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit received the men's award after starting and starring in nine of the Springboks' 11 tests this year, including the Rugby World Cup final win against England in Yokohama.

Du Toit became the first South African to win the award since 2007, when Bryan Habana earned it in the same year the Springboks last won the World Cup.

Du Toit was nominated with teammate Cheslin Kolbe, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea, England flanker Tom Curry and United States hooker Joe Taufete'e.

Rassie Erasmus was named top coach after leading his team of the year South Africa to a record-tying third World Cup crown after a pool defeat to the All Blacks, and a first Rugby Championship in 10 years.

Scarratt resumed playing 15s like she'd never been away. She made four starts as England won the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam, and in the women's super series she scored four tries and 43 points over three games.

She was nominated alongside teammates Sarah Bern and Katy Daley-McLean, France pivot Pauline Bourdon and former winner Kendra Cocksedge of New Zealand.

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who made his debut at center in the Six Nations in February, was the breakthrough player of the year ahead of England wing Joe Cokanasiga and South Africa scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

The sevens players of the year were Jerry Tuwai of Fiji and Ruby Tui of New Zealand, and the try of the year was TJ Perenara's spectacular breakout and finish in New Zealand's win against Namibia in the World Cup.