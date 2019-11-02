Christopher Reive runs through the best and the worst from the All Blacks' 40-17 bronze medal win over Wales.

Forward of the week – Kieran Read (All Blacks)

If anyone thought none of the players cared about this game, Read's performance put that to rest. The All Blacks captain worked tirelessly across the park - tackling well, taking some strong carries and contesting opposition lineouts in a strong final performance in the black jersey.

Back of the week – Sonny Bill Williams (All Blacks)

Advertisement

For one last time, the All Blacks fans were treated to a classic showing of Sonny Bill rugby. He ran some great supporting lines, beat defenders and was impressive with his offloading game - assisting on linebreaks and tries.

Sonny Bill Williams was at his damaging best. Photo / AP

Coach killer – One bad game

After tearing the Six Nations champions to shreds, the All Blacks – or at least their fans – were left wondering what could have been if they had put a similar performance together the week prior against England.

Trending Up

Farewells

All Blacks captain Kieran Read waves after receiving his medal after their victory over Wales. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the last All Blacks game for a handful of players and coach Steve Hansen, the side put on a performance reflective of the best part of the last decade. They were dominant from start to finish, and were led in large part by the departing players.

The next generation

With a handful of players stepping away from the All Blacks ranks, it opens the door for the next generation of talent to stake their claim to vacant spots in the side. While fringe players have the chance to step into the squad, it also provides the chance for a new captain to take the reins.

Trending Down

Rieko Ioane

Advertisement

Displaced from his role as the incumbent on the left wing, Ioane failed to make the most of his chance to shine against Wales. It wasn't the greatest year for the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, so he'll be looking to reset in the off-season and get back to his best next year.

Scott Barrett

Like Ioane, Barrett was far from his best against Wales. His talent has seen him before an important piece of the All Blacks machine over the last year, but as he displayed against Wales, his discipline can become a liability.