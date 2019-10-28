All Blacks second five-eighth Sonny Bill Willams has reportedly been offered a staggering $9.7m deal to return to rugby league after the Rugby World Cup.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the 34-year-old, who came off the bench in Saturday's World Cup semifinal defeat to England, has been offered the two-year deal to play for the Toronto Wolfpack in Europe's Super League.

The Canadian franchise is funded by Australian mining billionaire David Argyle and will make its debut in the Super League next year after winning promotion by beating Featherstone Rovers.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Williams has also received multi-year, multi-million dollar offers from overseas rugby clubs.

His contact with New Zealand Rugby comes to an end at the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup. The All Blacks play Wales in the bronze final on Friday night which is expected to be Williams' final test for New Zealand.

The two-time World Cup winner fronted an All Blacks press conference yesterday in Japan and when asked to reveal his sporting future Williams said: "Soon bro, soon, we're just trying to finalise that."

Williams also appeared to brush off recent reports that suggested he would be joining the Sydney Roosters in a coaching capacity next year.