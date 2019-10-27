Rotorua rugby fans have their bets on England after the All Blacks were left licking their wounds in their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Bars playing the match were "chocka", including Hennessy's Irish Bar, which had to turn away 100 people.

Englishman Terence Wood didn't think his team could win at first.

"It was just such a big rugby team to play against. I was doubtful but hopeful at the same time."

However, after England's early try, Wood thought the team "had a chance" if they could hold off the Kiwis until halftime.

"There is always that fear that they will run out of steam, the fear of the All Blacks. They played like the All Blacks play normally, fast and with great defence."

Wood, who is in Rotorua on holiday, said England's defenders won the game for them. He had huge praise for coach Eddie Jones.

"He has done a good job wherever he has coached. He is a phenomenal guy ... Jones picked a great squad."

Wood's South African partner Jane Mylan was yesterday confident her team would make the final.

"It is all in jest between us when our countries clash though. After all, it's only a game."

Despite her confidence in the Springboks' match against Wales, she predicted England would take out home the cup overall.

Hennessy's owner Reg Hennessy was not surprised by the influx of visitors, who ordered a total of 350 meals on Saturday.

Hennessy said some fans he did not have space for were left disgruntled but overall, supporters were well-behaved.

He expected the bar would remain busy for the remaining games, despite New Zealand's result.

"I am just as disappointed as anyone else about the result but [I] will put on a brave face. The All Blacks are still the best team in the world."

Our Backyard Pub manager Annemarie Hazeldine also said there was no trouble with patrons, despite the shock felt by all.

"The few English fans were very happy but they were a bit stunned too."

She said the New Zealanders were "definitely outplayed".

"The hardcore All Blacks fans weren't too sad, they were gracious in defeat. They knew we didn't play as well."

A police spokeswoman said nationally, police did not notice a significant increase in callouts or demand in relation to disorder or family harm incidents during or after the rugby.

"There are instances where losses in sport at any level can trigger extreme emotions in people which could include harming a person including a family member."

Street view: Who do you think will win this Rugby World Cup?

England, because they have beaten the All Blacks.

Keepa Taepa, 65

Fordlands

England, because I want them too and if they can win against the All Blacks, I think they can win the cup.

Yvonne Rock, 75

Ngongotahā

England, they surprised me with their fitness on Saturday night.

Hannah Corbett, 38

Ngongotahā Valley