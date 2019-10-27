Rotorua rugby fans have their bets on England after the All Blacks were left licking their wounds in their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Bars playing the match were "chocka", including Hennessy's Irish Bar, which had to turn away 100 people.

Englishman Terence Wood didn't think his team could win at first.

"It was just such a big rugby team to play against. I was doubtful but hopeful at the same time."

However, after England's early try, Wood thought the team "had a chance" if they could hold off the Kiwis until halftime.

"There is always that fear that they will

