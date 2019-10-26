Kiwi fans have taken to the streets and social media to vent their frustration at the All Blacks' 19-7 loss to England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

England thoroughly deserves the victory, their first over the All Blacks at World Cups and one that ends an incredible 18-match unbeaten run in this area.

Eight years the All Blacks have reigned supreme. But England dethroned them in the most clinical fashion.

Eddie Jones claimed he had been plotting this match for two-and-a-half years and his tactics sure turned to gold. England dominated the air, the collisions, the breakdown – and they had two tries scrubbed out.

In the end, the final margin flattered the All Blacks.

Following the game, dejected All Blacks fans couldn't agree on where to vent their frustration with some praising England, but others pointing the finger at a sloppy All Blacks' performance.

TEARS, ANGER AND REF BASHING - HOW NEW ZEALAND REACTED

"The AB's were like my old Honda... Lost every gear except reverse, and took over 80 mins to get to running temperature."

"I think it's high time we put all difference and criticism aside. No one can imagine the hurt of the team and management. Time to celebrate our achievements of the last 12 years. Time to hold our head high and support and think of our boys who our their bodies on the line week on week out. Love you guys. Come back as heroes. We will be waiting with open arms and heart."

"Good job. New Zealand rugby has gone soft."

"Despite some dodgy calls by the ref against both sides. England completely outplayed All Blacks. Starting Scott Barrett was a big mistake and the Beaudy/Mo'unga axis got nullified."

"Think we would have done better if we started Beaudy at 10, Ben Smith at 15 and Sam Cane at 6. We also missed Matt todd. He would have helped us in the breakdown against England's dual openside flankers."

FANS PRAISE ENGLAND FOR INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE

"Well done England. They were superior everywhere today. Thought right from the outset we looked ordinary especially Aaron Smith with horrible delayed ball in the first half."

"Masterclass display. Probably great result for World Rugby."

"What's next? Pigs flying? The aliens attack? Gobsmacked!"

"The best team won. Please let's not blame the ref this time. Nobody may ever come this close to winning three consecutive cups. Be grateful to have had such a great team for so long."

"Eddie Jones outfoxed Steve Hansen this time. All Blacks must feel gutted, especially those who will be retiring. Congratulations to England, the cup is not won yet!"

"Well played and well deserved England, just too many handling errors and not enough ball time from us.. next time!"

"Eddie Jones and his tactical brilliance. Thank you Hansen for your service mate."

"Definitely came out harder than us...too many turnovers and mistakes. Just straight dominated...Congrats England!"