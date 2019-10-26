Key moments from the All Blacks-England Rugby World Cup semifinal clash in Yokohama.
2nd minute
An absolutely storming start for England. The All Blacks can't find any response to a frantic attack from the English and eventually, Manu Tuilagi dives over the try-line for the opening score to the right of the uprights. Owen Farrell converts to make it England 7-0.
8th minute
A Beauden Barrett pass is intercepted by Manu Tuilagi and England break down the left. Scott Barrett saves the day by running down Jonny May to save a certain try. May loses the ball and New Zealand are able to win a penalty.
17th minute
All Blacks have an attacking lineout inside England's half, their first chance to set up play in their opponent's half but England steal the lineout ball and clears upfield.
25th minute
Sam Underhill goes over the try-line for England's second of the night but after a TMO review, it's called back due to a clear case of obstruction on attack. Tom Curry took out Sam Whitelock before the key pass which put Underhill into space.
49th minute
Ford knock over a penalty from in front, after Sam Cane concedes for not rolling away.
England 13-0
.
53rd minute:
Sevu Reece intercepts a pass on the All Blacks' try-line with England on the charge.
56th minute
Substitute Henry Slade escapes a yellow card for foul play after using a shoulder to the head of Sevu Reece near the try-line.
57th minute
Ardie Savea bursts through English defensive lines after a shocking lineout throw near the line. Richie Mo'unga converts. England 13-7.
61st minute
Jordie Barrett is dispossessed in the tackle by Sam Underhill and England spread it wide. The All Blacks are penalised for drifting offside on their line and George Ford doesn't miss. England 16-7.
64th minute
Ardie Savea - the best All Black on the park - goes down with a leg injury. He continues but is in clear discomfort.
65th minute
Manu Tuilagi smashes Brodie Retallick back with a big hit, the ball spills from his grasp and a promising attack comes to nothing.
67th minute
Frustration gets the better of Sam Whitelock, as the big locked is penalised for pushing an opponent in a good attacking position. Owen Farrell relieves the pressure with a big touch-finder.
69th minute
Another penalty at the breakdown, this time compliments of Brodie Retallick. George Ford nails it and that could very well be that. England 19-7.
70th minute
The All Blacks attack from deep and replacement hooker Dane Coles puts in a strong run down the right-hand touchline. He's tackled and refuses to let the ball go. Penalty England.
77th minute
Replacement prop Angus Ta'avao is blown up for offside inside the All Blacks' half. George Ford takes what feels like forever and a day to take the kick and narrowly misses.
81st minute
Ardie Savea loses the ball and Owen Farrell puts it into touch. All Blacks crash out 7-19.