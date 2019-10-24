Scottish rugby legend Sir Ian McGeechan has controversially snubbed All Blacks captain Kieran Read when listing the best New Zealand and England players set to clash this weekend.

The All Blacks and England will go head-to-head on Saturday night at the Rugby World Cup to fight for a spot in next weekend's grand final.

Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo / Photosport

, McGeechan broke down what he believed to be the best combined England and New Zealand XV – in which Read didn't make the cut.

Beauden Barrett featured -unsurprisingly- at 15, described as an "incredible player" by McGeechan, who also praised the All Black for his abilities at both fly-half and full back.

Sevu Reece was the pick at 14 after being hailed by the former Scotland coach as a "lethal finisher," while Anton Lienert-Brown got the nod at 13.

All Black Sevu Reece. Photo / Photosport

England's Manu Tuilagi was McGeechan's pick at 12 being prised as the "best inside centre in the world," with Jonny May also making the cut.

Owen Farrell was picked at 10 with All Blacks Aaron Smith and Joe Moody in at jersey 9 and 1.

England's Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Tom Curry also got the nod from McGeechan while Brodie Retallick and Ardie Savea made up the remaining All Black names.

England's Owen Farrell. Photo / Photosport

Explaining his choices, McGeechan said he believes his picks are a fair representation of where England are at the moment.

"There is clearly an embarrassment of riches here," he wrote. "The Lions tour of 2017 was a seminal moment in their journeys and will give England huge belief heading into Saturday.

"The back three, for me, picks itself. I've gone with Farrell at 10. He's the best goalkicker in the world and has a big game temperament. And Aaron Smith is just incredible.

"Leaving out Dane Coles is a big shout but I feel Jamie George is the best lineout thrower in the world now and you're not losing much in the loose. It's a tasty second row. If this team gets set piece ball 1-15 can play."

With no explanation for the absence of Read, it could be assumed the skipper's injury concerns could have toyed with McGeechan's selections.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen revealed earlier this week that Read was carrying a calf complaint from the quarter-final win over Ireland, although confirmed he would be 100 per cent for Saturday's semifinal.

"There's no issue. You didn't see him training because he was in the gym on the bike," Hansen said. "He's got a tight calf out of the game the other day so we weren't prepared to put him on a wet track today."

The All Blacks v England Rugby World Cup semifinal kicks off on Saturday at 9pm NZT.

McGeechan's team:

15 Beauden Barrett

The world's best fly-half and quite possibly the world's best full back as well. Incredible player.

14 Sevu Reece

Came into this All Blacks team this year and has made the right wing spot his own. Great balance. Lethal finisher.

13 Anton Lienert-Brown

Such a classy, clever player. Great awareness of developing situations. His handling skills are a joy to behold.

12 Manu Tuilagi

So important to England this weekend, Tuilagi remains a force of nature. Great carrier plus outstanding running lines. Best inside centre in the world.

11 Jonny May

England will be praying his hamstring is okay because May has developed into one of the wold's best. Pace to burn.

10 Owen Farrell

The most reliable goalkicker in the game, and a big-match temperament to boot.

9 Aaron Smith

The heartbeat of this New Zealand team. Getting on in years but his passing is laser-guided and he accelerates the game so well. A joy for forwards and backs to play off.

1 Joe Moody

Mako Vunipola hasn't played an awful lot of rugby so I'm going with the Crusaders loosehead. A quiet enforcer.

2 Jamie George

Leaving out Dane Coles is a big shout but I feel Jamie George is the best lineout thrower in the world now and you're not losing much in the loose.

3 Kyle Sinckler

Has developed into one of the most dynamic tightheads in the world with better control of his temper. Sees best running lines early.

4 Brodie Retallick

Unbelievable performance against Ireland last weekend despite only a handful of minutes up until then. An incredible athlete.

5 Maro Itoje

England's enforcer; a menacing presence with and without the ball, and like Retallick an incredible athlete.

6 Ardie Savea

Tough to leave out one of the Underhill-Curry twins, but Ardie Savea has been exceptional in this tournament.

7 Tom Curry

If England win on Saturday you suspect Curry will have a big part to play. Never stops running and hitting those breakdowns.

8 Billy Vunipola

Kieran Read produced a special performance last weekend, but Vunipola is the best No 8 in the world if he's on his game. His ability to carry ball through contact keeps defenders honest.