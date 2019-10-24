England coach Eddie Jones has brought George Ford back into his starting side to face the All Blacks in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Ford had been dropped for England's quarter-final victory over Australia but has been reinstated for the biggest game of Jones' four-year tenure, with Owen Farrell switching to inside centre and Manu Tuilagi starting at 13.

Henry Slade, who had been recalled for the win over Australia in Oita last Saturday, after Jones had dropped Ford because of the midfield threat spearheaded by Samu Kerevi, has dropped to the bench.

Jonny May, who missed the start of England's most recent training session, has also been named in the starting XV, having overcome a hamstring injury.

Jones explained Ford's re-call.

"Workrate's going to be important, whenever you play against New Zealand. They like moving the ball around and George's workrate off the ball is exceptional.

"New Zealand is a great team, they have an impressive winning record since the last Rugby World Cup. Like any good team, you have got to take away time and space from them you have to find areas you can pressure them. We believe we have identified a number of areas where we can do that.

"Traditionally when you play against New Zealand the pace and intensity of the game gets you. Most of the squad has experienced that, they've practised this week to be equipped for it.

"New Zealand have always shown the propensity to change things. They always have some sort of surprise first phase attack. All we can do is be creative at training and anticipate on the field. Against New Zealand you have to be alive all the time in the game. They're always looking for opportunties. We're equipped for that. We can't wait."

Jones also elaborated on his spying claims from earlier in the week.

"It's always good to have a bit of fun. I don't think I ever made any sort of accusation that New Zealand were spying. It could have been a fan. We definitely saw someone."

Ford has been one of England's leading performers during their World Cup campaign, having been named man-of-the-match in the pool victory over the USA, and his selection suggests a change in tactics for the semifinal.

The All Blacks midfield of Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue are technically proficient but not as physically imposing as Kerevi. Ford's return should enable England to attempt to dominate territory with a kicking game. It will also increase the side's distribution options.

The Ford-Farrell partnership featured in 28 of the first 30 Tests under Jones and they were the fulcrum of the side that won the Grand Slam in 2016 and the Six Nations the following year.

History is on Jones' side, given that the British and Irish Lions salvaged their series against the All Blacks when head coach Warren Gatland opted to start two fly-halves in Jonathan Sexton and Farrell together for the second Test victory in Wellington.

Ford's return is something All Blacks coach Steve Hansen suspected earlier in the week.

"We've got to plan for the chance they could bring back George Ford and we have to plan for the fact they may not. This time of the week you've done your hard work. Who plays at 10 doesn't really matter. They have a blueprint, as do we. What's then important is fine-tuning your focus," Hansen said.

It means both sides will have regular first-five eighths on the field at the same time with the All Blacks continuing with Richie Mounga at number 10 and two-time World Rugby player of the year Beauden Barrett playing at fullback.

Hansen also sprung a tactical change in his side, naming Scott Barrett to start at No 6 on Saturday night.

However, Jones was nonplussed by the move.

"We don't control their selection. So it's not an issue for us. We know they'll have a good team and certain tactics, and we have to counter it."

England's team to play the All Blacks:

Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.

Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

