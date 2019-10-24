Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has apologised to his former players and rugby fans in Australia, following the country's limp quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In an open letter published on athletesvoice.com.au titled 'My farewell to players and fans', the 52-year-old former back-rower says the Wallabies' failed campaign "hurts bad and it's going to for a while yet".

Cheika quit only hours after the Wallabies were crushed 40-16 by England, to end his tumultuous five-year spell in charge.

"Since the final whistle in the quarterfinal last weekend, a lot has been said in living rooms, bars, newspapers, letters and on social media...I want to personally thank you all and also say that I am truly sorry we could not go one better in this World Cup than we did in 2015," Cheika wrote.

"As the head coach of the Wallabies, I want you to know that I feel that weight of carrying all of your hopes and I love the responsibility that comes with it."

On Monday, Cheika announced that he would step down from the role immediately, saying he had no relationship with Rugby Australia (RA) CEO Raelene Castle.

It was reported earlier that Cheika and Castle had been in a heated verbal altercation just days before the Wallabies' crucial World Cup clash against Wales, which they lost.

According to Fox Sports Australia, Cheika and Castle got into an "ugly" argument at a corporate event at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo - with Cheika reportedly upset that Castle had gone behind his back through RA director of rugby Scott Johnson to request players to attend the function.

On Thursday Cheika aimed another barb at the Kiwi-born administrator.

"I'm not at all surprised or offended by the personal attacks from various individuals. Sport is about passion, emotion and opinions as much as anything else. You can never please everybody. I wouldn't want it any other way," he wrote.

"Many of you have asked or hoped that I am doing OK, or not too sad etc. Yes, I am very disappointed that we are out of the World Cup, it hurts bad and it's going to for a while yet, I won't lie about that."

Cheika praised his 31-man squad, led by captain Michael Hooper, for "bouncing back game-after-game despite the many obstacles that have been put in front of you over the last few years".

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle. Photo / Getty Images

The outspoken New South Welshman was unable to select one of his best players for the World Cup, with RA tearing up fullback Israel Folau's contract earlier this year following a series of controversial social media posts.

Folau is currently embroiled in a legal battle with RA, demanding in excess of $10 million for unfair dismissal.

"To the players who contributed to our mission in 2019 and over the last four years and missed out on selection for the World Cup squad, thank you. Thank you for throwing everything you had into it and pushing yourself every step of the way, even when you may have thought that you were going to just miss the cut," Cheika wrote.

"Finally, I'd like to thank everyone who has contacted me since that final whistle blew last Saturday. I have literally been overwhelmed by the messages of comfort and thanks. It's been something I could not have expected at all."