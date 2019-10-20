Fullback Beauden Barrett did something no other All Black has managed to do on the world's biggest stage last night, in his side's 46-14 thrashing of Ireland.

According to stats provider Opta, Barrett's 21 carries broke a record in the black jersey at the World Cup.

Only All Blacks greats John Kirwan and Buck Shelford had reached the 20 carries mark, both doing it against Italy in 1987.

21 - Beauden Barrett made 21 carries in #NZLvIRE, the most ever by an @AllBlacks player in a @rugbyworldcup match, surpassing the previous best tally set by John Kirwan and Buck Shelford who both made 20 against Italy in 1987. Key.#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/S2frj6ZYKM — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 19, 2019

Barrett finished the game with 69 carry metres as well as a try and a try assist. He also made three clean breaks, second-most of the game behind winger Sevu Reece.

The two time World Rugby player of the year was named man of the match, his second award of the tournament after claiming the award in the All Blacks' opening win over South Africa.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett is jumped on by jubilant teammates Richie Mo'unga and Sevu Reece after scoring his try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We had to put a lot of faith in the way we have been training building towards this quarter-final," Barrett said after the win.

"We knew it's do-or-die, we could be going home, so we needed to empty the tank and play as good as we could. It was pretty satisfying given the previous games against Ireland, they are such difficult games. I felt that we dictated tonight, I have to credit the big boys."