The All Blacks have produced a near-perfect first half in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Oita tonight.

Steve Hansen's side lead Ireland 22-0 at halftime with three tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Halfback Aaron Smith scored a double within the first 20 minutes while Beauden Barrett finished another from long range eight minutes before the break. Richie Mo'unga has seven points from the boot with one missed conversion his only mistake from the tee.

It's not just on attack where the All Blacks have been near-perfect. They didn't miss a tackle in the first 30 minutes of the match and finished the first half with one missed tackle from 76 attempts.

Advertisement

The All Blacks biggest led squandered in a World Cup match is 14 points, when they led France 24-10 in their 1999 semifinal defeat which ended 43-31.

The winner of tonight's game will face England in semifinal 1 in Yokohama next Saturday.

KEY MOMENTS

6th minute: Richie Mo'unga settles early New Zealand nerves with an assured penalty, struck cleanly down the middle.

13th minute: Aaron Smith nips through a gap from 10 metres for the crucial first try. It came after relentless pressure from the All Blacks, with Kieran Read and Sam Cane committing defenders in strong drives near the line.

18th minute: A miracle play from Richie Mo'unga, who prevents a Johnny Sexton penalty kick from finding touch near the corner flag. The Crusaders first-five leapt from behind his try line to tap the ball in field, before Beauden Barrett cleared the danger, as you could feel the energy drain out of the men in emerald green.

21st minute: Aaron Smith dives over for the All Blacks second try, after a wonderful backline move. It was an old fashioned double round, but executed at blinding pace, as Sevu Reece wrapped around Jack Goodhue and set George Bridge off for the corner. Bridge was brought down metres from the line, but Smith profited from the next play.

25th minute: Robbie Henshaw knocks on, after a big hit in contact, following a promising spell of Irish attack. It felt like that was the chance for Ireland to get back into the contest during the first half.

32nd minute: Beauden Barrett scores the All Blacks' third try. It brought back some memories of the climax to the 2015 World Cup final, as Barrett chased down a kick at pace before regathering to score. It came from an Irish knock on near halfway, with Mo'unga reacting quickly to kick the loose ball.

Advertisement

40th minute: Ireland fail to profit from consecutive penalties inside the All Blacks 22, before the halftime whistle.

SOCIAL REACTION



When they play this way, you can’t live with the @AllBlacks. It’s impossible. They have to be off their game and you have to be right on top of yours to beat them. That ain’t happening tonight. Shut the gate. They’re gone. #RWC19 — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) October 19, 2019

On another level. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Alby Mathewson (@AlbyMathewson) October 19, 2019

Disastrous stuff from Ireland.



All Blacks are on another level but Joe Schmidt's side have been incredibly poor in the opening half of a World Cup quarter-final.



Basic error after basic error. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 19, 2019