The All Blacks and Ireland have a peculiar rivalry.

Until 2013, the All Blacks were unbeaten in 28 encounters against their rivals from the north. Since that time, Ireland have a 2-1 advantage over the Kiwi side.

In the last four matches between the two Ireland has outscored the All Blacks by a slim 87-83 margin.

A quick glance at the bookmakers has the All Blacks heavily favoured.

According to the odds, their clash in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday should be the most one-sided of their recent clashes.

As competitive as the sides have been over the past few years, drawing the All Blacks in the quarter-final is the horror matchup for the men in green.

Ireland has never progressed from the quarter-finals in seven attempts - and failed to reach that stage all together in 2007. In those seven matches, Ireland has been outscored 224-110.

The All Blacks, on the other hand, have won the last two World Cups and three in total. In matches played after the pool stages, the All Blacks score an average of 27 points.

Irish coach Joe Schmidt has named a strong side for the clash, with Rob Kearney and Peter O'Mahony returning to the starting lineup while Garry Ringrose, one of the form players of the tournament, moves into the starting midfield spot vacated by Bundee Aki who was suspended for the match.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (c), Cian Healy.

Reserves: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.