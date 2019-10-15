The Irish Rugby Union have hit back at "scurrilous and untrue allegations" made by British rugby writer Stephen Jones.

In an article published in the Sunday Times, Jones reported that Ireland were opposed to Scotland's clash against Japan being rearranged as Typhoon Hagibis saw a number of pool games cancelled at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend.

Jones claimed that the Irish and New Zealand Rugby Unions were "vehemently opposed to any rearrangement" of the final Pool A game, which was eventually cleared.

But the IFRU have rubbished the report, launching a personal attack on Jones.

"The statement by Stephen Jones in today's edition of The Sunday Times (October 14, 2019) referring to The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) being 'vehemently opposed' to any rearrangement of the Scotland v Japan Rugby World Cup fixture is completely false and the inference within the article that the IRFU made representations to World Rugby on the matter is totally without foundation," the statement read.

"The Irish Rugby Football Union calls on Stephen Jones to immediately withdraw this scurrilous and untrue allegation."

Major Irish news platforms reported Jones' claims, which included his views on the historical tension between Ireland and Scotland.

"The Irish and Scottish Unions have been at loggerheads for some time after Scotland did not vote for the Irish bid to host the 2023 World Cup," Jones wrote.

"It is also important to state that World Rugby failed to act on the possible rearranging of games not because of any pressure from any other source but because it presented them with a logistical nightmare. Everybody will be working hard to get the tournament back on the road. But if the typhoon has passed, the political storm still rages."

Meanwhile, Japan won the Sunday night clash 28-21, eliminating Scotland to claim their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-finals spot.

Ireland is now set to play the All Blacks and Japan will face the Springboks in this weekend's quarter-finals.