Wales were left in shock during their Rugby World Cup clash against Fiji when first-five Dan Biggar suffered a sickening head blow in an aerial collision with teammate Liam Williams.

In the second half of the Pool D match, both Biggar and Williams went for a ball kicked by Fiji's Kini Murimurivalu.

The pair collided in the air, with Biggar taking the brunt of the impact.

Hit twice in the head by his teammate's shoulder and then thigh, Biggar lay motionless on the turf sparking immediate concern.

Wales' Dan Biggar receives medical attention. Photo / Getty

Wales players were quick to rally and comfort him as the medical team rushed to the pitch to access what is his second head injury of the tournament.

After some treatment, Biggar was able to stand and jog off the pitch to an ovation from the Welsh fans, however, the injury does leave him in major doubt for the knockout stages.

Liam Williams during the Wales v Fiji Rugby World Cup clash. Photo / Photosport

The loss of Biggar would be a major blow to Wales' campaign having already seen Gareth Anscombe fail to make the flight over a serious knee injury.

It would see just one fit No. 10 available in Warren Gatland's squad.

Wales went on to win the clash 29-17 to remain at the top of Pool D ahead of second-ranked Australia.