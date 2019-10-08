Jersey swapping between opponents is all the rage at the World Cup in Japan.

But it's not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Giant Canadian hooker Andrew Quattrin ran into trouble when he tried to pull on the jersey worn by his South African opponent Schalk Brits, after the Pool B game in Kobe City.

They are about the same height but Quattrin weighs in at around 114kg, while Brits is 100kg. And it showed.

After embracing, the hookers ended up in giggles as they struggled to get the Springbok jersey over the Canadian's giant frame.

With a bit of help from another player, they completed the task, as another World Cup game ended in great spirits between the combatants.