Spark Sport commentator Scotty Stevenson has called out Keith Quinn on social media after the broadcasting legend appeared to call for two female reporters to be "sacked".

Quinn, one of New Zealand's most celebrated and experienced sports commentators, is more of an interested observer these days, occasionally sharing his thoughts about sport and rugby through his Twitter account.

But after the All Blacks' win over Namibia last night, one of Quinn's tweets about the game's coverage received some backlash on the social media site including from Spark's lead commentator Stevenson.

Keith Quinn speaking at an event in 2016. Photo / Duncan Brown

Referring to TJ Perenara's late try in the All Blacks' romp in Tokyo, labelled as "one of the great Rugby World Cup tries" by some, Quinn took exception to some of the coverage later in the match and appeared to call for the two female reporters on Spark Sport's broadcast team to be sacked.

"Great try and superb pic but two reporters on TVNZ & Skynz (presumably Spark Sport) later called great 'great rugby league tries!' Whaaat?" Quinn wrote on Twitter. "Sack those two women. (I have their names!)"

Scotty Stevenson. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Stevenson, who is known for being an outspoken advocate for social justice, replied to Quinn's tweet to defend his colleagues.

"Excuse me? "Those two women" are entitled to describe that play in any way they see fit, and offending your sensibilities is thankfully not a sackable offence," said Stevenson.

However, the supposed broadcast beef may have all been in jest, with some fans pointing out that Quinn and Stevenson's exchange was merely a joke. Quinn himself liked Stevenson's post on Twitter.

In an interview with the Herald last month, Stevenson said that he wanted to be like Quinn when he 10 years old.

