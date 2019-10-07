The All Blacks' support team of wives, partners and children are starting to trickle into Japan as the All Blacks edge closer to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Here are a few of the women backing black from the sidelines in Japan and back home.

Hannah Barrett

Titled the "first lady of New Zealand rugby" by media when she tied the knot with All Blacks star Beauden Barrett earlier this year, Hannah Barrett is arguably the highest-profile partner of the New Zealand side.

Hannah and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Instagram

Hannah and Beauden got engaged in Fiji last year before saying "I do" in January on the Hauraki Gulf's Rakino Island.

The 24-year old, who boasts 56.6k followers on Instagram, has so far voiced her support for Beauden and the team from New Zealand but looks set to join her husband in the coming weeks.

Greer Perenara

All Black halfback TJ Perenara's wife, Greer Perenara, might not yet be in Japan but she hasn't held back in her support for her husband on social media.

Greer recently made headlines after she hit back at broadcaster Sean Plunket for calling TJ "woke".

The couple tied also the knot earlier this year with an unconventional surprise wedding after dating for nine years.

TJ and Greer Perenara tied the knot earlier this year. Photo / Instagram

TJ and Greer invited friends and family to attend what they thought was an engagement party before the pair announced it was actually their wedding.

Greer will likely jet to Japan in the coming weeks, but for now, she's being kept company by the couple's fur baby, Roni.

Phoenix Karaka

Phoenix Karaka is no new name to the New Zealand sporting scene. And long-time girlfriend of Patrick Tuipulotu, nor is she new to the team of partners.

Both captains of their domestic teams - Karaka of the Mystics and Tuipulotu of the Blues, the power couple could soon both boast World Champion titles.

Phoenix Karaka with Silver Fern teammates after winning the Netball World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Karaka was part of the Silver Ferns side to claim gold at the Netball World Cup in July and will be keen to witness her other half claiming the same top-of-the-world glory at the Rugby World Cup.

The Ferns defender won't be able to join Tuipulotu in Japan just yet though having been named in the New Zealand side to play the Australian Diamonds in the Constellation Cup. Her Silver Fern duties finish just one week ahead of the Rugby World Cup grand final.

Phoenix Karaka with partner Patrick Tuipulotu. Photo / Instagram

Alana Williams

Sonny Bill Williams and long-time partner Alana Williams have three kids together - Imaan, Aisha & Zaid - recently announcing they would be expecting a fourth early next year.

Sonny Bill Williams with wife Alana and kids Imaan, Aisha and Zaid. Photo / Instagram

It's unknown what the family's travel plans are yet, however, they too are expected to join SBW later in the tournament.

Kristyn Ta'avao

Angus Ta'avao is one of few the All Blacks lucky enough to already have his family with him in Japan.

Wife Kristyn Ta'avao, a freelance makeup artist, and two-year-old son Leo were recently snapped on Instagram with Angus in Oita where the All Blacks played their second pool match against Canada on Wednesday night.

Angus posted an adorable picture to his story with Leo in a mini No.3 All Blacks jersey.

Angus Ta'avao and his son Leo in Japan. Photo / Instagram

The couple joins the group of recent weds, having tied the knot earlier this year in Kumeu.

Angus Ta'avao with wife Kristyn and son Leo at their wedding. Photo / Instagram

Saskia Savea

Saskia Savea is the wife of All Black Ardie Savea.

The couple are parents to daughter Kobe and fur babies Kota and Kylo. They also both co-found and direct their own company 'Ardie Savea Clothing'.

Ardie Savea with wife Saskia and daughter Kobe. Photo / Instagram

While not in Japan, Saskia has been vocal in her support, most recently backing Ardie as he took to the field as the second-ever player to wear goggles.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you [Ardie] Embracing rather than ignoring," she wrote on Instagram.

Teagan Voykovich

Also supporting from home with one-month-old baby boy Luka Fox, is Aaron Smith's partner Teagan Voykovich.

Aaron Smith and partner Teagan Voykovich. Photo / Instagram

The couple welcomed baby Luka in August on the same day Smith was named in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad.

Unlike many of the other wives and partners of this All Blacks squad, Voykovich won't be jetting to Japan and will be instead, staying in New Zealand.

Teagan Voykovich and baby Luka Fox watching the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Instagram

Voykovich shared an image of Smith cradling Luca on social media before the All Black halfback left for Japan, saying the goodbye was "by far one of the hardest things we've ever had to do".

"I'm going to miss you so much (especially my pro night time nappy changer)," she wrote.

Evie Burdon

One of the younger members of the All Blacks family crew is 22-year-old Evie Burdon - girlfriend of All Black fullback George Bridge.

Burdon, a law student at the University of Canterbury, is set to take some off from her studies and join Bridge in Japan. She last posted a picture with her All Blacks partner three weeks ago with the caption "see ya in Japan".

Bridget Read

Wife of All Blacks captain Kieran Read, Bridget Read is likely to make an appearance at the Rugby World Cup.

In fact, Bridget will soon become a familiar face in the Japan stands as the Read family prepare to move there after the World Cup.

Earlier this year Kieran confirmed he will join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz on a one-year contract after the tournament and will take Bridget and their three children with.