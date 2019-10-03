All Blacks legend Dan Carter has revealed the change he believes was key to turning the All Blacks into a "beast".

Speaking on the Fox Rugby Podcast, Carter was asked whether he thought the success of the Crusaders was to thank for the All Blacks' revival on the world stage during the early 2000s.

Although nodding to his Canterbury rugby bias as a former Crusader himself, Carter instead credited the wave of changes enforced by the former coaching group and key players such as Tana Umaga and Richie McCaw.

Former All Black Dan Carter. Photo / Photosport

"The coaching group and the management group that had been together for so long, they are the ones that set this powerhouse of the All Blacks up at the moment," he said.



"They changed the whole All Black environment, the reason that we're playing for the All Blacks, they went back to the history and they changed so much there.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby World Cup: World media react to All Blacks win over Canada

• Rugby World Cup: 'Come on, you're the best team in the world. Give me a break' - TJ Perenara involved in hilarious spat with Canadian hooker during All Blacks win

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: The top rated All Black in Canada clash according to Herald readers

• Rugby World Cup: Spark Sport responds after service criticised again

"Guys like Tana ... Richie, they came up with this way that the All Blacks want to live in the future and that's where it all started.

"The success that they're having today is basically off the back of some of the work that was done way back in 2004 and it's just grown and turned into this really powerful beast."

Carter also revealed finding it hard to watch Australian counterpart and fellow number 10 Bernard Foley's fall from grace.

Foley's poor 2019 season continued against Wales on Sunday and the 30-year-old was dragged early in the second for the impressive Matt To'omua.

Bernard Foley. Photo / Photosport

A "huge fan" of Foley, Carter said it was tough watching his former opponent struggle.

"As a rugby lover — and obviously I follow a lot of No 10s — to see Bernard going through this patch, where I just feel he's lost that freedom that he used to play with," Carter said.

"It's breaking to me see his lack of confidence.

Advertisement

"He was playing with such freedom. But I don't know whether he's over thinking little things and is a little bit hesitant."