All the key moments from the clash as the All Blacks took apart Canada.

5th minute: All Blacks penalty try. A five metre scrum from the All Blacks drives the Canadians backwards. Under pressure the Canadians crack, giving away the penalty try. 7-0 to the All Blacks.

9th minute: Jordie Barrett try. A brilliant cross field kick from Mo'unga to an unmarked Jordie Barrett who falls over the line to score.

10th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 14-0 to the All Blacks.

15th minute: TJ Perenara no try! Perenara went for a dive from close range, but grounded the ball short of the line, losing it in the process.

17th minute: Sonny Bill Williams try. The All Blacks are hot on attack, with Williams taking on the line gliding through as he reaches out to score.

18th minute: Riche Mo'unga conversion. 21-0 to the All Blacks.

Sonny Bill Williams scoring during the RWC pool match against Canada: Photo/ Mark Mitchell

32nd minute:

Scott Barrett no try! He drops the ball over the line, with a simple try there for the taking.

36th minute: Beauden Barrett try. Sonny Bill Williams takes on the line with perfect vision as he stabs through the grubber kick. Beauden Barrett collects it to go under the sticks.

37th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 28-0 to the All Blacks.

Halftime: 28 -0 to the All Blacks.

41st minute: Rieko Ioane try. Brilliant! Jordie Barrett takes the Mo'unga clearing midfield bomb. From there it is a quick spread to Williams who goes through a yawning hole. He unselfishly passes to Ioane who goes over to score.

42nd minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 35-0 to the All Blacks.

45th minute: Scott Barrett try. The Barrett family are on fire! Kieran Read breaks through a hole, with a simple draw and pass to Scott Barrett who this time grounds the ball.

46th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 42-0 to the All Blacks.

47th minute: Shannon Frizell try. Rolling maul set from the Canada 22. Weber finds Ioane in centrefield, as he busts through the defence. It is a simple offload to Frizell who does the rest.

49th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion, bringing up 100 test points. 49-0 to the All Blacks.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read on attack during the RWC pool match against Canada. Photo/ Mark Mitchell.

50th minute:

Brad Weber try. Beauden Barrett shows his pace as he breaks through the defence. Like a good halfback does, Weber backs up getting the pass, running the rest to score.

51st minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 56-0 to the All Blacks.

57th minute: Brad Weber's second try. Wow. From the scrum, Jordie Barrett turns the ball back inside to Mo'unga who draws and passes to Weber. Open pasture in front of him as he runs the rest to score.

59th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 63-0 to the All Blacks.

Fulltime: All Blacks 63 Canada 0