All the action as France take on USA at the Rugby World Cup.

All you need to know ahead of...

France v USA

France has made 12 changes for the Pool C match against the United States in Fukuoka on Wednesday.

Only three players remain from the lineup which won 23-21 against Argentina: Flanker Arthur Iturria, centre Gael Fickou and left winger Yoann Huget.

The game is going ahead as scheduled after World Rugby worried about nearby Typhoon Mitag However, weather information experts and the Japan Meteorological Agency confirm the typhoon is lessening in strength, and moving westward away from Japan's coastline.

It "will not impact the match," World Rugby said in a statement.

Fickou makes his 50th test appearance and is partnered in midfield by Sofiane Guitoune, who comes in for Virimi Vakatawa.

Camille Lopez, who kicked the winning dropped goal against the Pumas, starts in place of Romain Ntamack and will take penalties.

Thomas Ramos steps in for veteran Maxime Medard at fullback and gives France another kicking option.

An entirely new forward pack sees veteran No 8 Louis Picamoles, who is appearing in his third World Cup, displace Gregory Alldritt, and he captains the side instead of Guilhem Guirado, who is replaced at hooker by Camille Chat.

Mainstay props Jefferson Poirot and Rabah Slimani swap out for Cyril Baille and Emerick Setiano, respectively. Lock Sebastien Vahaamahina sits out for Paul Gabrillagues.

Guirado, Poirot, Slimani, Vahaamahina, Alldritt, Ntamack and Medard are among the reserves.

The other reserve is scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and Antoine Dupont, who started against Argentina, drops out of the matchday 23.

At the World Cup four years ago, the French used a similar turnover and made 13 changes for their second game.

Match details: Wednesday 2 October, 8.45pm, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Squads

France

Thomas Ramos, Alivereti Raka, Sofiane Guitoune, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud; Louis Picamoles (c), Yacouba Camara, Arthur Iturria, Paul Gabrillagues, Bernard Le Roux, Emerick Setiano, Camille Chat, Cyril Baille.

Reserves:

Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard.

USA

Mike Teo, Blaine Scully (c), Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo, AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys, Tony Lamborn, Nick Civetta, Nate Brakeley, Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufetee, Eric Fry.

Reserves:

Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo.

How to watch:

The Herald will have live updates of the match from 8:30pm. Spark Sport coverage starts at 8:15pm. Kickoff is at 8:45pm.

Head-to-head:

Played:

France and the USA have played seven times, with France triumphing in six of those clashes.