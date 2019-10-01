The Rugby World Cup has kicked to life over the past week, with a number of upsets, close victories, blowouts and refereeing mayhem.
But as the chaos unfolds on the field, the tumultuous nature of World Cup rugby has given Kiwis the chance to unleash their humour at the expense of those on the field.
After just two weeks, a number of memes have taken social media by storm, and even the All Blacks were in the firing line.
From South African and Irish heartache to Japan's heroics, here is a list of the best memes from the Rugby World Cup to date.
SOUTH AFRICAN WOES:
Wouldn't it be nice if the world was Steve Hansen? For Rassie Erasmus, I'm sure he'd like Hansen on the Springboks side after the All Blacks trumped them 23-13.
Could history repeat? After losing to Japan at the 2015 World Cup, the South Africans have a strong possibility of having to face Japan in the quarter-finals this time around.
IRISH BLUSHES:
It looks like the Irish and South Africa share some common ground after both were beaten by Japan in world cups.
After putting Scotland to the sword, Irish hearts were wounded by the Brave Blossoms.
It's now the pool of death, with four of the five sides in the hunt to reach the quarter finals.
Don't know if Ireland or South Africa...
This controversial meme has been one of the most popular on Facebook. But is it too soon?
ALL BLACKS IN THE FIRING LINE:
A number of Northern Hemisphere pundits have taken aim at the All Blacks' haka. Get some new content, gents, your rhetoric is getting old!
He was the best winger going around, but now Rieko Ioane's spot has been lost to Sevu Reece.
URUGUAY WORLD FAMOUS:
Even the Simpsons have made an appearance this World Cup!