The Rugby World Cup has kicked to life over the past week, with a number of upsets, close victories, blowouts and refereeing mayhem.

But as the chaos unfolds on the field, the tumultuous nature of World Cup rugby has given Kiwis the chance to unleash their humour at the expense of those on the field.

After just two weeks, a number of memes have taken social media by storm, and even the All Blacks were in the firing line.

From South African and Irish heartache to Japan's heroics, here is a list of the best memes from the Rugby World Cup to date.

Advertisement

SOUTH AFRICAN WOES:

Wouldn't it be nice if the world was Steve Hansen? For Rassie Erasmus, I'm sure he'd like Hansen on the Springboks side after the All Blacks trumped them 23-13.

You're the only one, Rassie.

Could history repeat? After losing to Japan at the 2015 World Cup, the South Africans have a strong possibility of having to face Japan in the quarter-finals this time around.

It looks like South African wounds could be picked apart yet again.

IRISH BLUSHES:

It looks like the Irish and South Africa share some common ground after both were beaten by Japan in world cups.

Ireland and South Africa now have another thing in common...

After putting Scotland to the sword, Irish hearts were wounded by the Brave Blossoms.

Japan, the gift that keeps on giving.

It's now the pool of death, with four of the five sides in the hunt to reach the quarter finals.

Everyone thought it was a given Ireland would finish first in their pool. Now it's a four-horse race.

Don't know if Ireland or South Africa...

Advertisement

It looks like Japan love to slay teams in green.

This controversial meme has been one of the most popular on Facebook. But is it too soon?

Too soon?

ALL BLACKS IN THE FIRING LINE:

A number of Northern Hemisphere pundits have taken aim at the All Blacks' haka. Get some new content, gents, your rhetoric is getting old!

Ain't that the truth!

He was the best winger going around, but now Rieko Ioane's spot has been lost to Sevu Reece.

Sevu Reece has certainly earned his spot on the wing for the All Blacks.

URUGUAY WORLD FAMOUS:

Even the Simpsons have made an appearance this World Cup!