All Black prop Angus Ta'avao proved a smooth operator when a phone rang in front of him during a media conference.

Veteran Brit journalist Ian Chadband left his phone on the top table to record the latest All Black World Cup press conference in Beppu.

But he mistakenly left the phone on and his boss Wayne Hickson happened to call during the conference.

Ta'avao didn't miss a beat, picking up the phone after checking the caller ID.

Advertisement

"Hickson! How you going?" said Ta'avao in a monotone voice.

"Yeah, not bad, we're just in a media conference mate, do you mind if we call you back in about half an hour?....Yeah, no dramas, cheers mate!"

He ended the call and informed Chadband: "He'll call you back in half an hour."