Sir Clive Woodward believes the way Japan beat Ireland – with pace and tempo – makes the All Blacks favourites to take out the Rugby World Cup.

Woodward, who coached England to their only World Cup triumph in 2003, said Japan's upset 19-12 victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites Ireland on Saturday showed the importance of playing the game with pace.

"Japan played at an extraordinary tempo, recycled the ball incredibly precisely and if any side can do that for 80 minutes it makes them nigh on unbeatable," Woodward wrote in a column for the Mail on Sunday. "I don't think Ireland will have experienced anything like that before and they had no answer.

"That's the reason why, after the first round of matches, I make New Zealand slight favourites to win this World Cup because, of all the established teams, it is the All Blacks who consistently play at pace."

Woodward said Japan's pace of play, both in terms of speed on the feet as well as speed of thought, set the template for success at this year's World Cup.

"And it's why I want to see England up their tempo. When I talk about pace I'm not just talking about speed of foot and incredible fitness – which Japan have in bucket loads – but speed of thought and the willingness to always get on the front foot. Japan weren't only playing at 1000mph they were thinking at the same speed."

Sir Clive Woodward with Steve Hansen and Sir Graham Henry. Photo / Photosport

The coaching great also praised Japan's defence and tackling technique, which he says was an example of how to tackle legally in the modern game.

"And those qualities underpinned their defence too. They were remorseless, with all 15 players covering acres of ground. They hit hard and low, their exemplary technique making a mockery of those who say it's difficult to tackle legally in the modern heavyweight game."

In another piece for The Mail on Sunday before the tournament, Woodward predicted that the All Blacks would make the final, but tipped his former side to take out the World Cup.

"My gut feeling is an England v New Zealand final, which is the match-up much of the rugby world would like to see," he wrote. "England need to be fast out of traps and top their pool, and that could result in a quarter-final against Australia and a semi-final against South Africa."

However, his prediction that the All Blacks may fall to the Springboks in their first game didn't come to past.

"I think the Kiwis might trip up against the Boks in the pool, which would mean a possible quarter-final against Ireland and perhaps a semi against Wales or France. Let's say Wales!

"If this pans out, England would probably have had the toughest route to a final in history, but they have the squad to cope with it and they will be battle-hardened. If they reach the final, I'm backing them to win it."