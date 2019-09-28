Japan have pulled off the upset of the Rugby World Cup, stunning Ireland 19-12 in a superb showing tonight.

However fans were left shocked not just because of the Japan win, but the bizarre decision at the end by Ireland's Joey Carbery.

With time up on the clock, Japan were hot on the attack just inches from the tryline, looking to rub salt into the wound of the Irish. However they couldn't do - so knocking the ball on.

Ireland had to go the length of the field to score - with a chance still to tie the game up. They picked up the loose pill, looking to do just that, but Carbery jumped back into the pocket, and kicked the ball out, hence giving Ireland no chance.

Joey Carbery reacts after his last-minute blunder. Photo / Getty

What was he thinking?

Did he think it was a penalty so the kick didn't matter and the Irish would have got the ball back?

Did he think to just bang it down field, hoping that one of his speedsters out wide would win the race to it, scoring a the try that tied the game?

Or simply had he had enough - did he kick it out so that there was no chance Japan could score again, and deny Ireland a bonus point?

The question is still be answered but we do know is that this result will have huge implications for the outcome of pool A.

If Japan win all their remaining games, they will finish top of their pool. With games against Samoa and Scotland to come, they have every possiblity of doing so.

It does mean, however, that Ireland could now finish second, setting up a mouthwatering quarter final clash against the All Blacks.