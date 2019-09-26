Pace to burn, a skill-set to die for, and the guts to try new things are just some of the things that set Beauden Barrett apart from other players at this year's Rugby World Cup, according to UK experts.

Speaking to the Telegraph UK's Jamie Roberts, Danny Care and Maggie Alphonsi gave their thoughts on Beauden Barrett explaining why he is at the top of their list of current players.

"His pace, his strength, his ability, his rugby knowledge. The way he changes direction and beats defenders, playing what is in front of him - that ability is unrivalled at the moment," said the Welsh international Roberts, who himself has nearly played 100 test matches.

He also added that while watching the All Blacks first Rugby World Cup win against South Africa on weekend "Barrett was there at first receiver, every time".

"He does not have a weakness, hence why he has been World Rugby player of the year on two occasions."

Care, an 84-cap English international, referred to Barrett as the "complete package".

"I just love the way he plays because he backs himself and plays what he sees.

"He passes the ball brilliantly, kicks the ball brilliantly, reads the game so well but is also the most attacking first-five in the world. I think the World Cup is going to be won by an attacking game and he is the best in the world at orchestrating that."

Beauden Barrett in full flight. Photo / Photosport

Comparing Barrett against current English international Owen Farrell, Care said "you would say he [Farrell] is a better goalkicker, but as an out and out rugby player Barrett does everything".

Care said going up against Barrett was a nightmare because of his lightning pace.

"From an attacking scrum, he stands very wide from his halfback, which just puts so much stress on a defending nine. You know that you have to be close to the scrum in case the No 8 picks up or the halfback has a go, but if the nine throws a flat ball to ten it is so hard for you to get to him as the first defender," Care told the Telegraph.

"He is so quick that he beats you into that space anyway, that instantly creates an overlap."

Former England women's international Alphonsi called Barrett blessed.

"It certainly helps that he's blessed with pace to burn and a skill-set to die for but as much as anything it's about having the guts to try something new and doing it with the conviction necessary to pull it off."

Barrett has set up many memorable tries for the All Blacks throughout this career thanks to his ability to take the line on, breaking it and setting up his teammates.



Alphonsi also didn't understate his importance to the All Blacks.

"He is a key reason why I am still backing the All Blacks to win the World Cup. If they are in trouble and find themselves chasing the scoreboard then they have someone who will take that responsibility and make something happen. It is impossible to overstate how important that is to a team if you look behind you and see a figure like that in your ranks."

Barrett showed his class as he picked up man of the match honours in the All Blacks' opening match against the Springboks.