Beauden Barrett might not always wear it on his jersey, but he's still a '10' in the eyes of Japanese fans.

A Japanese magazine has ranked the All Blacks star as one of the three best looking players at the Rugby World Cup after he accumulated some of the highest votes in a top-three poll on Japanese TV station Channel Four.

Beauden Barrett was named as one of the three best looking players at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Barrett joined Wallaby James O'Connor and Scotland's Greig Laidlaw in the box trifecta of best-looking players as revealed by a Japanese journalist during an Australia press conference.

After being made aware of the rankings, O'Connor was asked whether he had a career change in mind before laughing and making clear he didn't have any plans for the catwalk, adding politely: "I am flattered, thank you."

James O'Connor was asked whether he had considered a career in modelling. Photo / Getty

Greig Laidlaw of Scotland with his son Ruary. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, another ranking Barrett will be pleased to have topped is that of the highest-earning player per Instagram post.

Rugby tickets company LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk revealed that Barrett, who boasts 459.1k followers on Instagram, will enjoy an astonishing NZ$2879.87 per sponsored post at the Rugby World Cup – a whole NZ$1,236.53 more than second-ranked Owen Farrell.

Top earning players per Instagram post. Photo / Supplied

World Rugby's 2018 Player of the Year Jonathan Sexton with a following of 179.6k, earns the fourth most per post with a financial sum of NZ$1136.45per sponsored post.

Earlier this year, All Blacks legend Dan Carter was revealed as the top-earning rugby influencer with 910k followers on Instagram, earning a whopping NZ$4,969.25 on average per post.