Turns out Kiwi rugby fans aren't the only ones experiencing issues while streaming the Rugby World Cup.

Spark Sport came under fire following the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup after being forced to host games on free-to-air television when customers experienced ongoing issues.

But as it has now been reported, Irish fans have too suffered technical problems when streaming the World Cup with Ireland's opening game against Scotland crashing repeatedly.

Ireland v Scotland - Rugby World Cup 2019. Photo / Photosport

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations, with some revealing they turned to downloading a VPN (virtual private network) to access ITV's stream instead.

Advertisement

"It shockingly bad, genuinely can't understand why it's such a poor service, every other company in the business seems to be able to manage it, even the free ones. RTE is not free, don't pay them and you'll get a fine, whether you want the service or not," one Twitter user posted, while another simply said, "We want your organisation to close down".

It shockingly bad, genuinely can't understand why it's such a poor service, every other company in the business seems to be able to manage it, even the free ones. RTE is not free, don't pay them and you'll get a fine, whether you want the service or not. — Sarah Connor (@SarCon10) September 22, 2019

We don't want you to fix the player. We want your organisation to close down. — Skyrim (@Skyrim79157546) September 22, 2019

@RTEplayer all people using this crap service go and search rugby streams on Reddit and get a decent stream. I’ve found one — Twatter a right dump (@C1ust3r) September 22, 2019

A spokesperson for RTÉ Player, the company in charge streaming the World Cup in Ireland, confirmed in a statement to The Independent.ie that a "small number" of users watching Ireland v Scotland have contacted them about their streaming difficulties.

"With any live event of this scale served over IP across 1000s of different devices, there are inevitably going to be some variances in user streaming quality," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Spark Sport have since promised viewers that they have addressed problems that caused streaming issues during the All Blacks' 23-13 win over the Springboks on Saturday night.

They added that problems including buffering and pixelated images for some customers was not caused by New Zealand's broadband capacity.

"Midway through the first half we identified that the quality of the video stream was fluctuating for some customers," the company said in a statement.

"This meant that customers experienced brief, intermittent periods of reduced video quality such as pixilation and buffering.

"We were uncomfortable at the quality of the experience our customers were getting and, as we always said we would, we moved quickly to provide them with an alternative means of watching the match. We had prior established procedures with our partner TVNZ to enable live, free-to-air coverage at short notice."