After securing a tough win over the Springboks on Saturday, the All Blacks are welcoming a 10-day turnover at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks will play Canada in their second pool game of the competition on October 2, giving them the luxury of time to rest, reset and build-up to what is expected to be a dominant win.

But what exactly will our men in black be doing over the next 10 days?

Sunday September 22

Advertisement

Following the big game against South Africa, the All Blacks enjoyed some down-time yesterday before a sponsor event in the afternoon.

Ardie Savea, Angus Ta'avao and Richie Mo'unga posted some of their rest-day activities around Tokyo to social media.

Ardie Savea enjoyed a "slice of home" in Tokyo. Photo / Instagram

After cramming onto a packed train, Savea posted a video to Instagram enjoying a mouth-watering CookieTime cookie milkshake. Ta'avao later commented the CookieTime Cookie Bar as a "slice of home in Tokyo".

The trio also posted videos exploring the crowded streets of the city.

Ardie Savea enjoying a well-deserved cookie. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, others such as Anton Lienert-Brown spent the day catching up with family.

Monday September 23

The All Blacks were back in the gym this morning as they prepare for next week's test with media conferences and a sponsor event on their itinerary later this afternoon.

Tuesday September 24

Advertisement

The All Blacks squad will depart to Oita tomorrow before taking a bus to Beepu, where they will be based for the next 10 days.

The All Blacks are set to play Canada at Oita Stadium, a 30-minute drive from their hotel in Beepu.

The All Blacks will have plenty of time to prepare for Canada. Photo / Getty

September 25- 28

The All Blacks will be back into the swing of training both in the gym and on the pitch at Jissoji Multipurpose Ground before a rest day on Sunday.

Monday September 30

The All Blacks side to play Canada will be announced by head coach Steve Hansen in the morning before the team set out for an open training session in the afternoon.

Fans will get a chance to meet the All Blacks in Beepu. Photo / Getty

Tuesday October 1

Rugby fans in Japan will get a chance to catch the All Blacks at a fan event at Beepu B-Con Plaza Convention Hall before a media conference at Oita Stadium.

The Captains run will follow in the late afternoon.

Wednesday October 2

Game day! All Blacks take on Canada in their second pool game at the Rugby World Cup.