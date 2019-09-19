Many All Blacks fans around the globe back themselves as tipping gurus - spending hours looking into the form guide and analysing every statistic under the sun.

But on this occasion, the stats, facts and form guide have been thrown out the window with a popular Auckland psychic taking a stab at predicting the All Blacks' World Cup fortunes.

Speaking to NZME, Kimberly Stewart from The Channelling in Auckland used her tarot cards and flag charts to analyse the All Blacks' clash with South Africa tomorrow night, and it's good news for Kiwis.

"I see New Zealand winning, but they'll do a lot better [against South Africa] than what they'll do in the rest of the tournament," the psychic revealed.

But when pushed further about future results, Stewart wasn't so positive.

"This is their absolute peak. It's giving us a bit of false hope [throughout the tournament] with this game."

If Stewart's predictions leave you disheartened, then maybe her try-scoring tips could fetch you some coin should you choose to have a flutter.

Asked about try-scorers for the All Blacks in their game against South Africa, Stewart was pulled towards the halfbacks, saying one of Aaron Smith or TJ Perenara will cross the line for the men in black.

And if all else fails, you can always throw your support behind the oracle Paul the Octopus whose accurate predictions in the 2010 football World Cup brought him worldwide fame.