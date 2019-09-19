The Wall of Fame at the Barracks Sports Bar is beginning to complete its official list of signatures as the current New Zealand Rugby Union president Bill Osborne added his autograph last week.

The 48 game and 16 test All Black was visiting his old home town for the first time since he formally ascended to becoming the NZRU president after assuming the role at the AGM earlier this year.

Osborne was elected as NZRU vice president in 2017, which under the constitution means he automatically took over on the president position after the former president Maurice Trapp completed his two year term.

The Wall of Fame is in the Duke Bar at Barracks and showcases large pictures of Whanganui sporting legends like Joline Henry (netball), Gary Anderson (cycling), Will Bamber (motorsport) and Les Wilson (hockey).

There is also the Coleman family (motorcycling) and champion horses in Who Shot theBarman and Veandercross.

Osborne signed his picture, which is located next to the photo and autograph of his nephew and fellow All Black Glen Osborne.