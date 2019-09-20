A hungry Bay of Plenty Volcanix team heads into their pre-bye week looking for a win against Waikato tomorrow.

Their fourth-round Farah Palmer Cup match takes place at FMG Stadium in Hamilton as part of a double-header that will be broadcast live on SKY TV, before Waikato men take on Tasman in their week seven Mitre 10 Cup clash.

The Volcanix are yet to record a win this season and showing they are a capable squad in the nine-point defeat to Auckland in round three and a bye scheduled for round five, a victory over Waikato will be favourable.

Volcanix

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.